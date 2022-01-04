ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Writer roasted for saying Tim Cook proves you can't get rich as an employee

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aC2ma_0dccb8H400

How much wealth does it take to categorize someone as ‘rich’? Well, one writer has weighed in, and the threshold seems pretty high.

The Hustle tech writer Trung Phan took to Twitter to drop some thoughts on whether it’s best to own your own business or be an employee - and in doing so gave his judgement on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s net worth.

“Tim Cook has been Apple's CEO since Aug. 24, 2011. Over this span, Apple's market cap has jumped from $340B to -- just today -- $3T. Despite this massive gain, Cook is only worth $1.5bn,” Phang wrote.

He concluded, “LESSON: You don't get rich being an employee.”

Referring to someone with a net worth of $1.5 billion as not rich is pretty much a first-class ticket to a debate online.

It appears as though the writer attempted to make the point that owning more shares in a company as opposed to simply being an employee with nominal stock won’t result in excessive wealth.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Of course, many people did not agree with Phan’s take and mocked the concept of Cook not being impressively affluent.

Even though in the following tweets of his Twitter thread Phan clarified that the initial tweet “was a joke,” it was too late and the comments and quote retweets have raged on since.

“Ugh, this take again. This is SUCH a bad take. You don't get rich?! He's a billionaire!” one person wrote, adding: “The take should be, you get a percentage of the value created by large corporation based on the % you own. Which is probably a good thing.”

“Most people would categorize someone with a net worth of $1.5bn as being ‘rich,’” said another person. They added, “Working your way into a 7-8 figure C-Suite position is actually a very dependable way to get rich. Entrepreneurialism is hit and miss. Investing, even if done well, requires a long time to pay off.”

“Barely a billionaire. Embarrassing,” another joked.

One person hilariously tweeted they will be starting a GoFundMe for Cook.

“’only $1.5b’ <- more than you, me or Tim could ever spend in multiple lifetimes. bruh. That's rich,” wrote Adam Singer.

To which Phan tongue-in-cheek replied, “but can he start a space company?”

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
FOXBusiness

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cook
TheStreet

Disney Allowed To Create Its Own Metaverse At Theme Parks

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report received approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Dec. 28 to create its own virtual reality space at its theme parks. Disney said the patent will be used to create a virtual world at its brick...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working
morningbrew.com

The US ad industry lost $17 billion in the pandemic’s first 13 months

Imagine a world without Covid-19. You’re blissfully breathing your germy particles all over everybody else, and you’re breathing in everybody else’s germs. You’ve never known the feeling of a face mask’s elastic bands cutting into the back of your ears. The term “BinaxNow” means nothing to you.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Google and Apple’s unholy search alliance faces another antitrust suit

Google and Apple are the best of frenemies. While the tech giants threaten “thermonuclear wars” over smartphone conflicts, they also quietly declare ceasefires for good causes — and big profits. A prominent example of these truces is on the search battlefield. Google pays Apple big bucks to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
MarketWatch

Dow down nearly 250 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft stocks

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday afternoon. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 243 points, or 0.7%, lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $19.85, or 8.0%, while those of Microsoft are off $10.17 (3.1%), combining for an approximately 198-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Nike (NKE) Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Goldman Sachs (GS) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Indy100

Indy100

148K+
Followers
7K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy