ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenage refugee who took his own life was moved to adult accommodation despite age dispute, inquiry hears

By May Bulman
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGfSZ_0dccb5ct00

A teenage refugee who took his own life in the UK had been moved to adult accommodation despite an ongoing dispute about his age, an inquest has heard.

Alexander Tekle, a “lovable” Eritrean national who arrived in Britain in a refrigerated lorry in December 2016, was found dead on 6 December 2017 in his shared local authority accommodation in Croydon , London , three months after he turned 18.

He is one of four young Eritrean asylum seekers from the same friendship group to take their own lives within a 16-month period after arriving in the UK.

The inquest heard that on arrival in Dover on 30 December 2016, Mr Tekle, who had spent time in the Calais Jungle, was placed into the care of Kent County Council’s children’s services.

He initially told the authorities on his arrival that his date of birth was March 1999, but later provided documentary evidence - sent by his relatives in Eritrea - showing that it was August 1999.

An age dispute case was launched by the council, but a decision was taken to move him into adult Home Office accommodation in March 2017 while the age dispute was ongoing.

Alex Stringer, Mr Tekle’s social worker at the time, who is now head of Kent’s unaccompanied asylum-seeking children’s service, said in evidence to the inquiry that the council had the discretion to keep Mr Tekle in local authority care, but that his manager at the time decided not to.

The inquest heard that while in adult Home Office accommodation, Mr Tekle was violently assaulted, requiring hospital treatment, and that he subsequently absconded and became homeless, sofa-surfing with friends.

Benjamin Hunter, a friend and advocate of Mr Tekle, who met him while working for a child refugee charity in Calais, told the coroner that while the teenager had appeared to be “fine” during his first few months in the UK, his wellbeing started deteriorate from March 2017.

“I lost contact with him at the end of March. On 19 April I got back in contact with him and I discovered that he was homeless [...] He was moving around with different friends,” he said.

“It was the first time I had concern for his emotional wellbeing […] He was very open with me in a way that he wasn’t with other people. He would cry on the phone and say he hated himself.”

Mr Tekle started drinking alcohol to cope with stress and trauma, according to Mr Hunter, who told the inquest: “Every time there would be a phone call it would be at 3am and he would be drunk and crying.”

In May 2017, with the support of the Refugee Council, the teenager was moved in Corydon Council’s children’s services, where he was placed in foster care and later moved to independent living accommodation for care leavers.

By this stage, Mr Tekle had been homeless for some time and was addicted to alcohol and was often difficult to contact and disengaged, according to Mr Hunter.

During the last six months of his life, he is said to have been taken to hospital by ambulance on a further three occasions, including twice due to hypoglycaemia caused by alcohol intoxication and once after he was stabbed in the chest and suffered a punctured lung.

He was found dead on the morning of 6 December by his housemate.

A statement by Mr Tekle’s father, read out during the inquest, described him as a “very lovable and social young man who had many friends” and as someone who “was always looking out for other people”.

Of his son’s time in the UK, his father, who joined the virtual inquest from Sudan, said: “[Alex] told me and his mum not to worry – that he would soon get his papers and find a job. He would send us money to help and support us. He told me he wanted us to rest and be at peace that everything will soon be better.

“When I think about Alex’s hopes for his life in the UK, and the knowledge that he’s gone, I feel deeply sad [...] Alex was a good person. I still don’t fully understand what happened to him while he was in the UK.”

The inquest continues.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Comments / 5

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eritrean#Kent County Council#Home Office#Calais
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' County Lines gangs are preying on vulnerable children in 'unfit for purpose' social care system after being tipped off from WITHIN local authorities, says damning report

The 'unfit for purpose' social care system is allowing county lines drugs gangs to prey on vulnerable children - with gangsters even receiving tip-offs from within councils telling them when youngster have moved into unregulated housing. The damning report from the Commission on Young Lives said the care system in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Refugees: 'Racist events' stopped resettlement of refugees in NI

A government scheme to resettle refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Northern Ireland was cancelled after what the Home Office described as "racist events" in Belfast. BBC News NI understands the Home Office had concerns after racist attacks on the Roma community in 2009. The Congolese refugees were...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomber Emad al-Swealmeen remained in the UK for a year after last asylum application refused, inquest hears

The Liverpool bomber remained in the UK for a year after his last asylum application was refused, an inquest has heard.Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, killed only himself in the blast outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday.The inquest heard that the bomber asked a taxi driver to take him to the location, but it was unclear whether he intended the device to detonate before he left the vehicle.A coroner ruled that al-Swealmeen died from an explosion and subsequent fire caused by an improvised explosive device he manufactured “with murderous intent”.He plotted his attack while staying in asylum accommodation provided by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prince William told Afghan refugees he was ‘frustrated’ more people were not evacuated

Prince William privately told Afghan refugees they "couldn't be more welcome" in the UK as he expressed frustration at the failure to evacuate more people fleeing the Taliban, it has been reported.The Duke of Cambridge is said to have made the comments during a visit to meet some of those who managed to get to the UK after escaping Kabul as it fell to the militants during the summer.Two decades of British engagement in the South Asia country came to an end on 28 August as the final remaining military and diplomatic personnel left Kabul airport, ending the largest...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Litter enforcement officers were told to target ethnic minorities because they were less likely to understand UK law and would not challenge penalties, tribunal hears

A litter enforcement worker who is suing his former employer has claimed he was sacked for whistleblowing after allegedly being told to target ethnic minorities with fines. Gary Forrester, 39, yesterday told an employment tribunal that staff at Kingdom Services Group were told to go after minorities because they were unlikely to challenge penalties and were less inclined to understand UK law.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Woman nearly died from bowel complaint when care plan not followed, disability royal commission told

A woman with cerebral palsy and a moderate intellectual disability nearly died when a bowel condition escalated catastrophically after support workers at her group home failed to follow her nutrition and care protocols properly, the disability royal commission has heard. The royal commission is examining matters of violence, abuse, neglect...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

The Independent

417K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy