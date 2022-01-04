ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Whitty saddened by unvaccinated in intensive care targeted by ‘misinformation’

By Catherine Lough
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i0TR2_0dccazUl00

England’s chief medical officer said he has been left “saddened” by the proportion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care.

Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Professor Sir Chris Whitty said “the great majority” of those who were in intensive care and had not been jabbed were “not anti-vaxxers in the ordinary sense with some really weird ideas” but had been taken advantage of by those seeking to misinform them online.

Sir Chris said “misinformation” on the internet, “a lot of it deliberately placed”, about potential side effects from jabs was fuelling fears about whether Covid-19 was important enough to warrant vaccination, as well as whether the vaccines were effective against the disease.

“Insofar as I am frustrated it is simply people deliberately trying to scare away fellow citizens from something that is potentially going to be life-saving for them,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fIuE_0dccazUl00

Sir Chris said the booster provided around 88% overall protection against being admitted to hospital.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was “absolutely crazy” that people were ending up in intensive care with Covid because they had not been vaccinated.

“How absolutely crazy it is, absolutely crazy, that there are two million slots this week for people to get vaccinated and yet the majority of people in ICU for Covid are not vaccinated – 61%,” he told the press conference.

“It is sad but it is also a huge opportunity for us to correct it.”

Mr Johnson added: “There are still almost nine million people eligible, who haven’t had their booster.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking that as many as 90% of those in intensive care with Covid have not had their booster, and over 60% of those in intensive care who have Covid have not had any vaccination at all.

“People are dying needlessly because they haven’t had their jabs, they haven’t had that booster.”

Sir Patrick Vallance the chief scientific adviser, said there were “extraordinarily high levels of infection at the moment” in the UK.

Hospital pressures would depend on how Omicron impacted on the older generation, he said.

The press conference was held on the day a further 218,724 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in England and Scotland.

It was the first time the daily recorded figure has passed 200,000, though the number will have been inflated by some delayed reporting from over the holiday period.

Comments / 5

me
1d ago

I’m so sick of this. I just read in my area 47 percent of really sick patients in our hospital are fully vaccinated. What does that tell you?

Reply
2
ron harding
1d ago

superspreaders are vaxxed in hospitals primarily with covid virus. unvaccinated have nothing to do with this.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
The Independent

How to deal with unvaccinated family members at Christmas

Tis the season, but, once again, things are looking a little different this year. The new coronavirus variant, omicron, is continuing to spread rapidly around the UK. And now, it has been revealed that more than a million people are likely to be isolating with Covid-19 on Christmas Day.Meanwhile, on Friday 17 December, the UK reported its highest number of daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, estimated at 93,000. Hardly the most wonderful time of year.There is some good news though, with recent research claiming that two doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine offered 70 per cent protection against hospitalisation...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Vallance
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'My fit and healthy daughter would still be alive if she'd taken the vaccine': Heartbroken father tells of family's pain as pregnant young mother, 24, dies from brain haemorrhage weeks after contracting Covid

The devastated father of a 'fit and healthy' young mum who died suddenly while 29 weeks pregnant said doctors told him she would be alive today if she 'had taken the vaccine'. David Exley, 57, said his daughter Sadie, 24, had a 'hunky-dory' pregnancy and had no complications until she suddenly started suffering from migraines and chest pain.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intensive Care#Misinformation#Icu
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Plumas County News

Unvaccinated? — Here is some sobering news

Still on the fence about getting vaccinated? The latest data indicates that since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, 86 percent of Plumas County’s cases were among the unvaccinated, while 19 of the county’s 20 deaths were unvaccinated individuals. Public Health Director Dana Loomis provided that information and more during the...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

417K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy