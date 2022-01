The Nutcracker was brought to life at the Pioneer Performing Arts Center by a collection of local talent from A.V.A. Ballet Theatre and principal dancers from Ballet West, Kansas City Ballet and the Diablo Ballet. For three nights—Dec. 10, 11 and 12—the traditional story was told using classic costumes, vibrant sets and a little bit of humor all set to Tchaikovsky’s traditional score as performed by the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by Laura Jackson.

