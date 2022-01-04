ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests and incidents reported January 4, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

December 30

  • leaving scene of accident; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; damaged pole; $300
  • fourth-degree theft of property; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $128

January 3

Arrests

December 3

Felker, Jacee N.; 31

  • FTA- driving while license suspended

Heard, Jeanna R.; 41

  • carrying pistol without permit

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

