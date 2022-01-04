Arrests and incidents reported January 4, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported January 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
December 30
- leaving scene of accident; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; damaged pole; $300
- fourth-degree theft of property; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $128
January 3
Arrests
December 3
Felker, Jacee N.; 31
- FTA- driving while license suspended
Heard, Jeanna R.; 41
- carrying pistol without permit
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .
Comments / 0