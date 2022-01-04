Arrests and incidents reported January 4, 2022

From the files of 1950: Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Edwards are announcing the birth of a little daughter. Editor J.C. Norwood of The Cullman Tribune is suffering from a severe heart attack. Mr. and Mrs. Henry White are the parents of a son, born last Thursday. He is named John Henry. Herman Pruett, one of Cullman County’s popular teachers, will be a reader of the Tribune for the year 1936. Officers for the National Honor Society for this semester have been elected at Cullman County High School. They are President – Marigene Wilhite, Vice- President – Cortez Johnson and secretary – Lila Belle Ponder. The...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO