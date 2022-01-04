ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefanski says Mayfield not playing Sunday, will get surgery

By Laura Morrison
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said banged-up quarterback Baker Mayfield is not playing in the team’s final game of the year Sunday.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Stefanski said Mayfield is getting surgery as soon as possible and that there is no timetable for Mayfield’s return, other than “as soon as possible.”

‘I’m pretty damn beat up’: Baker Mayfield talks about last game of the season after loss to Steelers

The Cleveland Browns (now 7-9) were already out of playoff contention going into Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, in what will probably be Ben Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field, the Browns couldn’t get it done, losing 26-14.

Mayfield was sacked nine times in the game, and Stefanski said he was frustrated for his quarterback and his team.

“A very frustrating night for us, Disappointing in a bunch of ways,” Stefanski said. “It wasn’t for lack of effort we just weren’t good enough … We have to make sure to put this one behind us because we have a short week.”

Stefanski made clear that despite Mayfield’s extensive injuries this season, he chose to play him based on the information at hand.

“Each one of those weeks and those days when we made those decisions we’re going off the information that’s available to you … and based on how he did in practice,” Stefanski said.

Survey shows these NFL fans complain the most; See where Cleveland ranks

Mayfield spoke with the press Monday after the game, saying that he did plan to have surgery on his shoulder, but didn’t know if he would play in Sunday’s game at that time.

“Now it’s time for me to start looking at what’s in the best interest for me and my health… right now, I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you. There’s no way around it,” Mayfield admitted.

The Browns take on the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

