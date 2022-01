INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors fear New Year's Eve celebrations could bring yet another COVID-19 surge, even as healthcare facilities struggle with unprecedented patient counts. "There could be somebody at a hospital in Indianapolis doing CPR on an ICU COVID patient as the ball drops tonight, and you can imagine the toll that would have on the health care worker seeing all this play out, just wondering, you know, does anybody care anymore?" said Dr. Graham Carlos, executive medical director at Eskenazi Health.

