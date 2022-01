As many of you are aware, on January 1, 2022, the Franklin County Free Press was transferred to Neil Publishing LLC, a business of Nathan Neil. Tomorrow there will be a celebration of a lifetime of journalism for former publisher Vicky Taylor at the 11/30 Franklin County Visitors Bureau at noon. A ribbon-cutting will follow to commemorate the new phase for this publication.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO