Ector County, TX

ECISD students return to school amid Covid-19 cases surging

By Tatiana Battle
 1 day ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – As students make their way back to school, ECISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri says that the school district has been preparing for a safe return back since the beginning of the pandemic

The school district plans on ramping up its safety protocols as cases of Covid-19 rise across the country.

“We’ve put a lot of safety measures in place to keep our kids safe our faculty and staff safe but also our community safe,” says Dr.Muri.

Social distancing and on-campus testing sites are just some of the safety measures in place to ensure that students, as well as staff members, have a safe school year.

“One of the things that we will continue to do in this second semester is testing students at school for Covid-19”

Superintendent Dr. Muri says that the safety of the staff and students is ECISD’s main priority.

As cases continue to rise, the school district will follow continue to follow CDC guidelines and implement new safety measures if necessary.

