New York surpasses 10K COVID-19 hospitalizations, more than last year’s peak

By Matt Driffill
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC ) — New York now has more COVID-19 hospitalizations than it did at any point in 2021, including last year’s winter surge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported 10,411 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide Tuesday, surpassing last year’s peak of 9,273 on January 2, 2021, according to the New York State Department of Health .

Those figures, however, remain significantly lower than the early stages of the pandemic when more than 18,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID, back in early April of 2020:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAY5c_0dccZX0U00

“The best way to protect ourselves and our children from getting hospitalized with COVID is with the vaccine and booster,” Gov. Hochul said in a Tuesday press release. “As we continue to fight the winter surge, let’s continue to use these tools: Get your second dose and booster when eligible, get your children vaccinated, remember to wear a mask and stay home if you’re not feeling well. If we don’t, many more New Yorkers will continue to get sick.”

What are the current quarantine and isolation guidelines for New Yorkers?

Tuesday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor’s office, is as follows:

  • Test Results Reported – 236,904
  • Total Positive – 53,276
  • Percent Positive – 22.49%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 21.81%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 10,411 (+848)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,758
  • Patients in ICU – 1,302 (+94)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 625 (+28)
  • Total Discharges – 235,245 (+887)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 99
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,798
    • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,607
    • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,869,900
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 76,279
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 640,460
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY
Capital Region 139.86 155.07 158.53
Central New York 143.07 163.53 184.40
Finger Lakes 115.26 124.98 134.08
Long Island 374.87 398.82 407.77
Mid-Hudson 284.44 304.18 321.16
Mohawk Valley 116.60 126.49 138.85
New York City 439.23 457.73 462.97
North Country 84.42 92.85 99.32
Southern Tier 118.63 129.35 137.25
Western New York 151.13 171.53 189.69
Statewide 316.80 335.05 344.18

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, January 1, 2022 Sunday, January 2, 2022 Monday, January 3, 2022
Capital Region 15.45% 16.12% 16.31%
Central New York 15.45% 16.32% 17.42%
Finger Lakes 16.22% 16.68% 17.12%
Long Island 24.16% 24.94% 25.49%
Mid-Hudson 20.79% 21.42% 21.91%
Mohawk Valley 12.84% 13.22% 13.78%
New York City 21.69% 22.31% 22.52%
North Country 12.43% 12.88% 13.37%
Southern Tier 13.07% 13.70% 14.14%
Western New York 17.13% 17.95% 18.73%
Statewide 20.87% 21.49% 21.81%

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Macy’s is shorting their store hours for the rest of the month as coronavirus cases continue to go up. A Walmart in Auburndale, Florida closed its doors temporarily Monday because too many employees were out sick. A cleaning crew was called to sanitize the building.
MIAMI, FL
News 8 WROC

IHU: What to know about the newer variant WHO is monitoring

The WHO does not currently consider B.1.640 to be a variant of concern (VOC) or a variant of interest (VOI). Rather, B.1.640 is designated as a variant under monitoring (VUM), meaning that it has potential to pose a future risk, but more monitoring, evidence and studies are needed.
WORLD
PCR or rapid test: What’s the difference and which is right for you?

"PCR, which is polymerase chain reaction, that’s when you’re actually looking for the genetic material of the pathogen itself, so you’re looking for the bug’s genetic makeup. Antigen testing, which is the other type of diagnostic testing, looks for the byproduct of the pathogen," Hillary Alycon, Director of Quality Management and Infection Prevention at Glens Falls Hospital explained.
GLENS FALLS, NY
