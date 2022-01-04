Girl Scouts of NY kick off cookie season with brand new flavor

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The Girl Scouts of Greater New York have officially kicked off their annual cookie season – and they’re introducing a brand new flavor.

Throughout the month, Girl Scouts will be collecting pre-orders for cookies from their networks and building their online storefronts on the “Digital Cookie” platform , where cookies are available for immediate shipping.

The new cookie this year is dubbed the Adventurefuls, described as “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.”

Packaging for the Girl Scouts' new Adventurefuls cookies. Photo credit Girl Scouts of Greater New York

Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Tagalongs, Lemon-ups, Trefoils, S’mores and the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies will also be available for purchase from New York Girl Scouts.

In-person sales are expected to begin in the city throughout February and March.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is a key part of our leadership development programming, and the empowering experience of creating their own cookie business is something Girl Scouts carry with them throughout their education and careers,” said Meridith Maskara, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater New York.

“Girl Scouts are creative and persistent in working to reach their cookie goals, gaining news skills and building confidence in the process,” she added.

According to Girl Scout officials, all proceeds from the cookie program in New York City will remain in the five boroughs to help fund the Girl Scout Leadership Experience – with a portion of each sale going directly to troops.

New Yorkers can also purchase boxes of cookies to be donated to food pantries across New York City, which will provide “a pick-me-up to families facing food insecurity.”