It began with a seemingly innocuous text from a friend of the family. “Hi, Richard. I hope you’re well. I need to speak with you. Can I call you?”. The last time we spoke was at my brother’s long-postponed “celebration of life,” which we were able to hold a year after his passing finally. Our friend attended the wake, so feeling a sense of appreciation for his support during that time, I called him immediately, hoping to find a way to show my gratitude for his presence and comfort during that difficult time.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO