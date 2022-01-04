ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tattoo artists in uproar over EU ink bans

By Johnny Cotton
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zvx4u_0dccYvxb00

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Tattoo parlours across the European Union were in crisis on Tuesday as a new rule came into force which effectively bans many of their most popular inks and which one artist described as like taking “taking the flour from a bakery.”

Tattoo artists say alternatives to the inks, some of which have been in circulation for decades, do not yet exist or are in short supply, and the law deals a blow to an industry already reeling after repeated lockdowns.

The law limits the use of certain chemicals which the EU said are hazardous, with some linked to cancer, reproductive difficulties and skin irritation, and which are contained in mixtures for tattoo inks and permanent make-up.

The law was agreed in December 2020 but the industry was given a year to adjust and find alternatives.

Star tattoo artist Tin-Tin, who heads the French tattoo industry union SNAT, told Reuters the new rules would just drive people to parlours that do not respect the legislation.

“It’s ridiculous. It’s like taking the flour from a bakery, it’s a stupid as that. If we don’t have any colours or ink to work with, what are we going to work with?” he said.

The European Commission said manufacturers and artists had had a year to prepare and alternatives exist, except for two particular pigments, for which more time was granted to find replacements.

The European Chemicals Agency, which is behind the research on the inks, said at least 12% of the EU’s 450 million citizens, so at least 54 million people, have tattoos.

The EU intends to harmonise laws across the bloc by setting maximum concentration limits for groups of substances or individual substances found in the inks.

Gwenaelle Reaume, the secretary of the Tattoo Belgium association, said the COVID-19 pandemic had held up research and production, calling on the government for more time.

While her salon had ordered inks from new, approved suppliers in time, many of her colleagues’ needles had run dry, she said. Still, her client Anne Keyen said she was not unduly worried about her existing tattoos.

“They put all sorts of things which aren’t good for health in food, and then they come after tattoo ink. I admit that, as someone with tattoos, I don’t understand this law,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

EU could outlaw blue and green tattoos

Blue and green tattoos could be outlawed in the EU under new restrictions for potentially harmful chemicals, in a move tattoo artists have warned will hit their industry “like a bomb”. The European Commission on Tuesday introduced new rules banning more than 4,000 previously unregulated substances in tattoo...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

An EU ban on tattoo ink and permanent make-up containing chemicals feared to cause cancers or other health risks went into effect on Tuesday, officials said. The prohibition covers hazardous substances such as certain azo dyes, carcinogenic aromatic amines, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), metals and methanol. "The restriction covers carcinogenic,...
WORLD
The Independent

EU wants place at table to discuss Ukraine, Russia crisis

The European Union's foreign policy chief insisted on Wednesday that the 27-nation bloc must have a bigger role to play alongside Washington and Moscow to defuse the West's standoff with Russia over Ukraine In the diplomatic flurry surrounding the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border the EU has largely been a bystander. This highlights a deeper frustration in Brussels: even though the EU is a massive global economic powerhouse, its strategic geopolitical footprint remains disproportionately small.“There are not two actors alone. It’s not just the US and Russia," said Josep Borrell during a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday. "If...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoo Artist#Tattoos#Tattoo Ink#The European Union#French#Snat#The European Commission
The Independent

Near-empty flights crisscross Europe to secure landing slots

Europe s sky is filling up with near-empty polluting planes that serve little other purpose than safeguarding airlines' valuable time slots at some of the world's most important airports. The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has put many off flying, and because of it, getting people and goods from point A to point B has become an afterthought for thousands of flights. It has created strange bedfellows, with environmentalists and major airlines united to cut down on empty or near-empty flights by pressuring the European Union — a pledged global leader in combating climate change — to tweak...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Reuters

Smash and shout: Dutch find new ways to vent COVID-19 frustrations

AMSTERDAM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - One swinging a sledgehammer and the other a crowbar, twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger grin as they take turns pulverising a Peugeot 106 spray-painted with the words "F*** COVID". They are participants in "CarSmash", a Dutch project aimed at providing locked-down locals with ways...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Britain warns Russia over Ukraine: we're working on high-impact sanctions

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain warned Moscow on Thursday that it was working with Western partners on high-impact sanctions targetting Russia's financial sector should it invade Ukraine. Russia has massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border and though Moscow says it has no plans to invade its neighbour, President...
POLITICS
Insider

My Holocaust-surviving grandparents were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. 80 years on, I'm one of the hundreds of Jews who have decided to reclaim it in 2021.

My maternal grandparents, both Holocaust survivors, were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis. In 2021, I used a specific German law to "restore" my citizenship. I now have a German passport. Since 2016, approximately 7,320 have applied for German citizenship. As my mother and I sat in an...
SOCIETY
Defense One

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

266K+
Followers
263K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy