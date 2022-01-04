WATCH: Maryland under state of emergency after COVID-19 spike, National Guard deployed

M aryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a 30-day state of emergency Tuesday, noting the recent 500% spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

During the governor’s press conference Tuesday morning, he noted that the COVID-19 case surge seen over the last seven weeks was anticipated, but Hogan also warned that the next several weeks may be the most challenging time of the entire pandemic.



The Maryland governor said his state saw a new record high 3,057 COVID-19-related hospitalizations Tuesday. Hogan warned that projections show Maryland could reach 5,000 hospitalizations over the next several weeks.



“While we can’t manufacture doctors and nurses who don’t exist, we have continued to do everything we possibly can do at the state level in order to help our hospitals to withstand this surge and save lives,” Hogan said.

Hogan said the 30-day state of emergency will help optimize state resources, including bed capacities, treatments, vaccines, and testing abilities, in order to combat the crisis.

The governor issued two executive orders that will make it easier for various healthcare workers to practice medicine in the state and will send the National Guard to assist in emergency response efforts, as well as at testing sites.

US SMASHES COVID-19 RECORD, REPORTS OVER 1 MILLION DAILY CASES

Hogan’s Tuesday executive orders will make it possible for healthcare workers to practice outside the scope of their licenses and for inactive healthcare workers to return to work without having to renew licenses. Graduate nurses will also be able to work at any healthcare facility.

The governor stated that the National Guard will be deployed to assist in the opening of 20 new testing sites outside hospitals across Maryland.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A new daily record of over 1,082,549 COVID-19 cases was reported Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University . Despite the record high case count , the rate of hospitalizations and deaths remains lower than previous waves.

Washington Examiner Videos