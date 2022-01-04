ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GE upgraded at Credit Suisse, seeing 25% bounce after recent selloff

By Carl Surran
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Electric (NYSE:GE) +1.5% pre-market after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $122 price target, seeing the 14% pullback since November 9 as an attractive...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

Three stocks had a rough 2021, but the New Year might change that. Both Lemonade and fuboTV have new products that could stand out in 2022. Twilio’s stock fell consistently in 2021, but the business only grew stronger. When it came to tech stocks in 2021, no matter how...
Motley Fool

3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

Sea Limited could nearly double in 2022 from momentum in gaming, e-commerce, and digital payments. Teladoc could soar 77% with both near-term catalysts and tremendous long-term growth prospects. MercadoLibre has an upside potential of 61% as the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets expand. No one really knows how much...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Giants to Pad Your Income in 2022

Stocks had a great year in 2021. If you simply held on to an index fund that tracked the S&P 500, after all, your returns would have approached 27%. That number rises to 29% after including reinvested dividends, which can be a major source of growth and income in a portfolio.
Seekingalpha.com

Western Union stocks dips after cut to Underperform at BofA on new CEO

Shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU) slide more than 4% in pre-market trading after Bank of America analyst Jason Kupferberg downgrades the stock to Underperform from Buy. Devin McGranahan, the company's new CEO, is a first-time CEO who may have limited strategic options, the analyst writes in a note to clients. Wall Street will keep viewing the company as a "show me" story, he adds.
Seekingalpha.com

Houlihan Lokey and Moelis upgraded at Goldman; Evercore cut in '22 outlook

Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden sees M&A activity staying strong in 2022 and helping advisors and boutique investment banks, with strength also in equity capital markets and equities trading with "upside optionality in energy, Europe, and biotech." Sees the greatest risk of deceleration in fixed income, currencies & commodities ("FICC"),...
Seekingalpha.com

Akamai downgraded to neutral at Piper Sandler on growth concerns, lack of a catalyst

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is being downgraded to neutral from overweight at Piper Sandler, as the investment firm said the content delivery company could have growth concerns in 2022 and it lacks a catalyst this year. Analyst Quinton Gabrielli also lowered his price target to $127 from $133 on Akamai (AKAM),...
Seekingalpha.com

EnLink Midstream Shares Continue To Offer Huge Upside

Despite a fierce run higher in 2021, ENLC shares remain cheap. EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is transitioning into a higher-quality gathering and processing company. ENLC operates in four segments. Two are in decline, a third is likely to see moderate long-term growth, and a fourth—its Permian segment—is growing like a weed. As the Permian segment grows at a higher rate than the other three, it will weigh more heavily in companywide results and drive future growth.
etfdailynews.com

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $176.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Benzinga

Five9 Stock Gains As Jefferies Turns Bullish Denoting Good Entry Point

Jefferies analyst Samad Samana upgraded Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $180, suggesting an upside of 32%. He liked the stock before Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) and liked Five9's long-term prospects after the deal broke but has stayed on the sidelines as the dust settled.
Motley Fool

How Investors Can Factor Negative Cash Flow Into Valuations

Negative cash flow can be a truly awful metric for a company -- or it can be the sign of a healthy, growing business. How can an investor know the difference? In this episode of "The Morning Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 21, Fool analysts John Rotonti and Jim Gillies discuss how to employ the metric into your valuations of a stock.
MarketWatch

Stitch Fix shares soar 12% after share buyback program announced

Stitch Fix Inc. stock soared 12% in Thursday trading after the online personal styling service announced a $150 million share buyback program. "This share repurchase program reflects the confidence we have in our strategy, unique value proposition and the growth potential ahead for Stitch Fix, which we believe is not reflected in the current market valuation," said Chief Executive Elizabeth Spaulding in a statement. Stitch Fix shares plunged last month after its fiscal first-quarter earnings announcement. The stock was downgraded and its price target slashed at multiple research groups. Stitch Fix stock has plunged more than 67% over the last year while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 25.6%.
