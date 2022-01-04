ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Family displaced after fire rips through Santa Maria mobile home

By Keith Carls
 1 day ago

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Several people in Santa Maria are homeless after a fire Tuesday morning gutted their mobile home.

This fire started around 8 a.m. at the La Maria mobile home park along the 17000 block of Thornburg Drive near Battles Road.

First firefighters arriving found the doublewide mobile home engulfed in flames.

Fortunately everyone inside, as many as five people, all escaped without injury. Sadly a dog did inside the home did not survive.

Santa Maria City Fire sent every available engine company to battle the blaze that was put out within 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The mobile home and all its contents are considered a total loss.

The American Red Cross is helping with short-term housing and other support services for the displaced family.

