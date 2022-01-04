ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Zoo Necropsy: Eko the Tiger Died Quickly

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
 1 day ago

(Naples, FL) -- A necropsy performed on a rare Malayan tiger that was killed after grabbing a man's arm indicates that it died quickly.

Naples Zoo says in a statement that Eko the tiger died of internal bleeding. Dr. Kelsie Stovall's report finds that the bullet wound went through the tiger's left shoulder into blood vessels near its heart.

State and federal investigators are probing Eko's death.

26-year-old River Rosenquist is recovering after his hand was mauled by the tiger. Authorities say he went to an unauthorized area and stuck his hand into the tiger's enclosure last Wednesday. A Collier County deputy shot Eko to free Rosenquist, who could face charges.

Here is the statement:

Naples Zoo staff veterinarian, Dr. Kelsie Stovall, performed a necropsy on the Malayan tiger, Eko, on Monday, January 3, 2022. A wound from a 9 mm bullet was traced from the left shoulder through the thoracic wall and into the great vessels at the base of the heart. Multiple vessels were severely lacerated, leading to significant internal bleeding within the thorax and pericardium. The internal bleeding has been identified as the cause of death in this individual. The bullet was recovered from the thoracic cavity.

“Internal bleeding was identified as the cause of death in the necropsy,” said Dr. Kelsie Stovall, Naples Zoo staff veterinarian, “The severities of the lacerations indicate that he expired quickly.”

Naples Zoo is continuing to ask for respect for their staff as they continue to work through this tragedy.

