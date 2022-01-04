ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish’s Secret Red Hair Will Make You Do A Double Take

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has had many looks in her short career. She first grew to fame with her iconic green-and-black hair before pivoting to blonde and then moving on to brunette. But, there’s another shade she played with last year that her fans never even knew about, and the admission has sent...

