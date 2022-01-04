ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bob Myers discusses Jordan Poole's short-term, long-term future

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1gIL_0dccYPuT00

When Captain Klay returns to the lineup, he will assume his starting role alongside his Splash Brother Steph. It could be coming as soon as Sunday , and the Warriors are making preparations. Jordan Poole has come off the bench for the past two games, since missing six games due to a stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

During his bi-weekly appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast: Executive Show” Tuesday, Warriors president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers discussed Poole’s short-term and long-term future. You can listen to the full interview below:

The explosive third-year guard dropped 32 points in Monday’s 115-108 win over the Miami Heat and is primed to be a premier sixth man when Thompson comes back.

“That might be the best game Jordan’s played,” Myers told Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. “If you look at his efficiency, his passing, his control of the game, in a game where we needed him to be that guy. Because people are shocked when Steph has an off-night, but he’s a human being, stuff happens. For Jordan to step into that role, we’re just watching him grow.”

Myers said Poole deserves credit for keeping in mental and physical shape during his 10-day quarantine in Boston at the end of December. Poole did everything he could within the confines of his hotel room – burpees, squats, pushups, resistance band work – to stay locked in.

“It’s not that easy to do, mentally.” Myers said.

With Poole moving to a high-profile sixth man role, Shasky told Myers he sees the scorer in a Manu Ginobili-like role.

“That’s lofty praise,” Myers said. “I’m a huge Ginobili guy. I know where you’re going with this. He probably should have been a starter, a little like we had [Andre] Iguodala. Even though Iguodala and Poole are very different players. You know, a guy that doesn’t start, but could start on many, many teams. And maybe even start on your own team, you can make that argument, too.”

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear

Myers took it a step further when discussing Poole’s future.

The Warriors have busted their title window back open after it appeared to be closing the past two seasons. Klay Thompson is on the verge of rejoining the Warriors’ veteran nucleus of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Iguodala. But one day, those players will be retired and Poole could be the face of the franchise, along with other youngsters like Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.

Myers has clearly thought about what the Warriors will look like when Poole is running the show.

“It’s going to be fascinating to see him, because it’s always harder when the team is not – you don’t have those keys to drive the car,” Myers said. “Who knows when that’ll be, because Curry’s going to be here a long time. I’m fascinated to see what Jordan will be like when the offense is kind of his. We’re a way aways from that, but you see these sprinklings. You guys know what I’m talking about – you see this kind of what it could be – this kind of potential to let loose. We saw him let loose as a rookie, but he wasn’t ready for that. We’re watching him learn as we go and it’s great. It’s a great guy to learn under and it’s a great team to learn under. Not only learning, but he’s helping us right now. I’m excited for the present and the future for him.”

Poole will be eligible for a rookie contract extension following this season, and The Athletic’s Anthony Slater recently estimated he could be due for a deal in the four-year, $80 million range. It sounds like Myers and Co. would be comfortable writing that check this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s $20 million Jordan Poole declaration

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is best known for stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. However, while those stars have been critical to the Warriors’ success, players such as Andre Iguodala, who have starred in their roles, have also been just as important. Iguodala, who found his niche in Golden State, has taken teammate Jordan Poole under his wing.
NBA
NBC Sports

Poole shows off 'bounce' with electric dunk vs. Heat

Jordan Poole silenced both his teammates and the Miami Heat with his impressive performance Monday night. The Warriors beat the Heat 115-108 at Chase Center thanks to a monster 32-point performance from Poole off the bench. The third-year pro is expected to revert back to a bench role once Klay Thompson inevitably returns and immediately has embraced being the Sixth Man.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Bob Myers
NBA Analysis Network

Warriors’ Jordan Poole Embraces Idea Of Sixth Man Role

The Golden State Warriors have been the best team in the NBA thus far this season. They sit atop the Western Conference with a 29-7 record, which is the best in the league. The scary part is that they could get even better in the coming days, as Klay Thompson is expected to make his return to the lineup.
NBA
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Klay gets loud cheers from Dub Nation, warms up with Steph

Klay Thompson's return to the Warriors' lineup reportedly could happen in six days, but on Monday, he was back warming up with the team for the first time prior to their game against the Miami Heat on Monday night at Chase Center. In previous weeks, Thompson has done his work...
NBA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
452
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy