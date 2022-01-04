ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Two Utah Utes women's basketball games postponed due to COVID protocols

By Austin Facer
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Pac-12 Conference, the University of Utah women’s basketball team will have to wait to host a pair of teams from the Los Angeles area.

The Utes were set to host UCLA on Friday and USC on Sunday but both contests have been rescheduled to a later date. The team’s previous two games, which were scheduled to be played at Oregon on Dec. 31 and at Oregon State on Jan. 2, were also postponed.

While the latest postponements will mark four games total that the women have had to re-schedule, the men’s program at Utah has not yet had to move a game due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Utah women currently hold an 8-3 record and have yet to play a conference foe. The Utes’ next scheduled game is set for Jan. 13, against Cal at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

ABC4

Gunner Romney will return to BYU for senior season

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After several key players announced they are leaving BYU, the Cougars got some good news Wednesday as wide receiver Gunner Romney announced on Instagram that he is returning to school for his senior season. Romney posted, “Unfinished business…time to run it back,” on his social media account. Romney fought through […]
PROVO, UT
ABC4

Bogdanovic scores 36 as the Jazz beat Denver for 10th straight road win, 115-109

DENVER (ABC4 Sports) – Playing without Rudy Gobert, Joe Ingles and Hassan Whiteside, the Utah Jazz still had enough to beat the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night for its 10th straight road win, 115-109. Bojan Bodganovic scored a season-high 36 points, while Rudy Gay added 18 points off the bench as the Jazz moved to within […]
NBA
ABC4

Behind the Badge: Patrolling an empty campus

This week BYU students are coming back to class from their winter break. While they were gone, BYU police had a lot less to do. That inspired the question, what do campus police do when students aren't there? ABC4's Brian Carlson has the answer, in this edition of Behind the Badge.
PROVO, UT
#Utah Utes#Covid#The Pac 12 Conference#The University Of Utah#Oregon State#Usc#Cal
ABC4

NFL’s Washington Football Team to announce new name in February

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves. Commanders, Admirals, Armanda, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents, and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists. “We are on the brink of […]
NFL
ABC4

Real Salt Lake strikes deal with new owners, David Blitzer and Ryan Smith

WEDNESDAY 1/5/22 1:34 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As it turns out, Real Salt Lake will now have multiple owners, one of which is already very well known in the Utah sports industry. An official press release from Real Salt Lake has confirmed both David Blitzer and Ryan Smith will now co-own the MLS […]
MLS
ABC4

Omicron complicates Winter Olympics

With one month until the start of the Winter Olympics, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise worldwide as the omicron variant spreads, but deaths are on a downward trend according to data from Worldometer.
SPORTS
ABC4

Wirth Watching – New Year’s 1956 in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A crew of twelve people from Utah’s very own ABC4 made history on New Year’s Day in 1956.  The team of twelve along with six cameras broadcasted live footage of over a hundred people standing at the foothills of Utah singing Handel’s Messiah as the sun rose over the Wasatch front.  Engineers […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah saw increased poaching in 2021, here’s why

UTAH (ABC4) – According to the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources, 2021’s poaching numbers present an increase from 2020. Last year, 1,153 wild animals were illegally killed in Utah, which is nearly 100 more than were killed the year prior. Among the animals illegally killed were 180 deer, including 34 “trophy” buck deer, 113 elk, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Powerball raised to $610 million, last winner in October 2021

(ABC4) – The new Powerball lottery has been raised to $610 million as of Jan. 5, making it the ninth-largest Powerball in history. The last winner of the Powerball was about 3 months ago, on October 4th, and won a prize of nearly $700 million. The winner was located in California. According to Powerball, the […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

DWR bans trail cameras during big game, cougar and bear hunting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Trail cameras and other hunting-related technologies will be restricted during big game hunting. The Utah Wildlife Board approved the new rule on Tuesday. The restriction follows a bill passed in May 2021 that required the wildlife board to enact rules regulating the use of trail cameras while hunting. The Utah […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

WATCH: Avalanche triggered in Alta Ski Area

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Alta Ski Area saw an icy tumble as crews triggered avalanches with explosives on Sunday. Utah has been under a severe avalanche warning throughout New Year weekend, with officials warning travelers to avoid high elevations throughout Utah when possible. The Utah Avalanche Center utilized avalanche mitigation techniques and the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Snow and rain linger around before temps begin twarm up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, folks! It’s another unsettled day in Northern Utah, with quiet conditions and a warming trend down south. We still have a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect for northern Utah mountains and SW Wyoming until 5 p.m. on Thursday. Within this warning, we’re expecting significant snow accumulations, especially […]
UTAH STATE
