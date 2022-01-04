ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Son finds his mother was serial killer victim after DNA testing

By Nexstar Media Wire, Mary Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSK7C_0dccYFKR00

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – Jason Di Trapani wasn’t exactly sure how he would find his mother’s grave at the Frederick Douglass Memorial Park in Staten Island.

Unlike most of the graves at this African American burial ground, the one holding the remains of Di Trapani’s mother was unmarked until cemetery workers put a small, flagpole stick there.

Di Trapani’s mother was not African American, but she was buried there in 1993 as a “Jane Doe,” eight months after she was found murdered, dismembered and placed in a Yonkers dumpster.

Her name was Meresa Hammonds; she was one victim of serial killer Robert Schulman , a Long Island postal worker.

“When I first arrived to the gravesite, it was hard,” Jason Di Trapani told WPIX, “because all I saw was the stick coming out of the ground.”

He’s hoping to get a headstone for his mother. “I want it to be a beautiful headstone, with her name on it, when she was born, when she passed away,” Di Trapani said.

Hammonds’ body was discovered in the dumpster on June 27, 1992. Detective John Geiss of the Yonkers Cold Case Squad started looking at her file in the year 2000.

Sioux City closer to cat café with city council vote

“She still was a Jane Doe, and that’s not her name,” Geiss said.  “I thought it was important for us, the City of Yonkers, to give her her name back.”

Di Trapani knew his mother’s name, but he spent 29 years not knowing what happened to her. He was adopted by his mother’s friend.

Detective Geiss knew the awful truth, but he didn’t have a name for the victim. So this past fall, Geiss consulted with Assistant District Attorney Laura Murphy in Westchester County, who runs the Cold Case Unit in her office. They decided to utilize genetic genealogy in an effort to find out the real name of Yonkers Jane Doe.

“We had to get in contact with the FBI,” Detective Geiss said. “Because they have a genealogy unit, two agents who are assigned to this.”

Genetic genealogy websites have become increasingly popular with the public in the last decade or so as Americans seek to find out more about their ancestry. The technique was famously used to find the Golden State Killer in 2018, a former California police officer who had raped or killed dozens of people.

Man killed in crash after pursuit in Ida County, Iowa State Patrol says

It only took three weeks for Detective Geiss to learn the FBI had made a match with Yonkers Jane Doe and DNA found in a genealogy site. A niece had submitted the DNA, he said.

After visiting Hammonds’ relatives in Michigan, he finally met her son in November and took a DNA swab. The testing confirmed Hammonds was his mother.

“I was in shock,” Di Trapani said. “It was a relief, in a weird way. At least I knew she was just not looking for me.”

When Di Trapani found his mother’s unmarked grave, he initially stood over it and somberly clasped his hands together in prayer. Then, he knelt down, kissed his hand, and placed it over the stick that marked his mother’s gravesite.

Di Trapani has learned quite a bit about his mother since meeting her family over the holidays. She was born in Kentucky, lived in Michigan, and later did modeling with her sister.

Hammonds was living in Jersey City when she gave birth to two sons.

“This whole time, I didn’t have one family member that looked like me,” Di Trapani said. “Now, I have a whole bunch of people that I resemble.”

Di Trapani has started a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise money for his mother’s headstone.

Detective Geiss said there may be some assistance available through a crime victims fund.

“They want to keep her there,” Geiss said of the family’s wishes to have Hammonsds’ remain at Frederick Douglass Memorial Park. “She’s spent most of her life there.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
13newsnow.com

Mother of alleged 'shopping cart killer' victim talks about her family's loss

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The mother of a pregnant woman allegedly murdered by the so-called shopping cart killer reflects on what her family has endured. Although Fairfax County Police are still waiting for DNA results to confirm her identity, they believe 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown is one of at least four women the alleged serial killer murdered.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Serial Killer#Genetic Genealogy#Long Island#African American#Yonkers#Wpix#The Cold Case Unit#Fbi
Click10.com

Suspected serial killer of homeless denied bond

MIAMI – Willy Suarez Maceo, who police said is a suspected serial killer, faced a judge on Friday. The licensed South Florida real estate agent, 25, was denied bond on a charge of attempted premeditated murder. The interim Miami police chief, Manuel Morales, said detectives have ballistics and video...
MIAMI, FL
Gephardt Daily

DNA samples tested 25 years after JonBenet Ramsey killed

Dec. 27 (UPI) — The Boulder Police Department has provided an update on the decades-long investigation into the 1996 murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey on the 25th anniversary of her death. Investigators in Colorado have tested nearly 1,000 samples of DNA, including samples from “multiple suspects,” in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

25-Year-Old Suspected Serial Killer Arrested In Miami After Targeting Homeless Men

A 25-year-old Miami real estate agent has been charged with the attempted murder of one homeless man and is believed to have killed at least two more. According to the Miami Herald, authorities say Willy Suarez Maceo shot two of is victims just hours apart. The first of those two shootings led to his arrest and is currently the only crime for which he has been charged.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KRQE News 13

Suspected serial killer pleads not guilty in new case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial killer pled not guilty to charges in a new case. Paul Apodaca was arrested earlier this year after the Albuquerque Police Department says he confessed to stabbing to death 21-year-old Althea Oakley in 1958. He told investigators he had killed other women...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
tonyskansascity.com

MIDWEST SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT EARNS HEAD CHECK

This local dude is implicated in a horrific slaughter that spanned two states and POSSIBLY included up to half a dozen victims slaughtered in cold blood. Here's today's update on the case against him . . . "Federal prosecutors have requested a hearing to determine if Perez Deshay Reed is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TheDailyBeast

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Ian Says She Believes Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered

Ian Maxwell, brother of Ghislaine, the disgraced socialite and alleged pimp for Jeffrey Epstein, says his sister is prone to conspiracy theories. In a 24-minute interview on the podcast Americano published by the Spectator, Maxwell said his sister also thought their father was killed. “It so happens one of the conspiracy theories about my father is that he was murdered rather than committed suicide or died by accident,” Maxwell told podcast host Freddy Gray. “Of all my siblings, Ghislaine is the only one who happens to believe he was murdered. I would venture to think that she also thinks that Epstein was murdered.”
ACCIDENTS
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

1K+
Followers
757
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy