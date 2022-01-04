Animal Rain In Texas–Can It Happen In Midland Odessa?

No matter where you live--street names can vary from everything from numbers like "1st Avenue", etc to letters like "A Street".... There are common names like the names of states ("Illinois Street", "Louisiana", "Kentucky", "Kansas", even "Texas", etc). Those names--the names of Ssates--always seem to be the streets that go thru downtown areas. Also names of things like alcohol (Bourbon street, etc). Some can be unique, odd, and strange street names. We have all of them here in the Permian Basin. A combination consisting of numbers (42nd in Odessa as an example) or maybe even things like "County Road X" and "State Highway X"--to nouns like "University" street. Some have more than one pronunciation like "Cerrillos Avenue"... In English, you would pronounce the two L's. In Spanish--it would be Cerr REE os. Depending on the neighborhood, they can be pretty creative, too. Like "Conquistador"--meaning Spanish Conqueror. We also can't leave out character names as street names--like "Friar Tuck".
