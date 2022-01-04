ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Cardenas Markets taps Veronica Jimenez to lead real estate department

By Russell Redman 1
Supermarket News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHispanic grocer Cardenas Markets has promoted Veronica Jimenez to vice president of real estate and construction. Jimenez, previously director of construction, assumes her new post immediately, Ontario, Calif.-based Cardenas said Tuesday. In the role, she will oversee the daily operations of the company’s real estate, construction and maintenance departments and report...

www.supermarketnews.com

New Times

When is the real estate market going to crash?

We are not experiencing an artificial price bubble. This is a very real housing shortage. Unlike bubbles in the past, like the Dutch Tulip Mania in the 1600s, housing is a necessity, not a luxury. Everyone needs a place to live. As the human race continues to populate the world, we will need more and more places for people to live. Over the past 70 years, the population of the USA has grown by about 23-plus million people every decade. During the 1950s to the 2000s we were building 20-plus million homes per decade to keep up with the rising population. After the 2008 financial crisis, builders took a very big hit and stopped building. There was an oversupply of homes available during the 2008 recession, which is the reason why home prices went down. During the 2010s, only 6 million homes were built. In the 2020s, they are projected to build 17 million homes in America. This is still a massive shortage. For this reason, prices for homes are unlikely to come down anytime soon.
azbigmedia.com

Here is the Phoenix commercial real estate outlook for 2022

As we close the page on 2021, hopes that we would be doing the same on COVID-19 have stalled. The Omicron variant has been shuttering businesses, canceling flights and clouding the near-term outlook. But ever since the emergence of COVID-19 in early 2020, one thing that the virus couldn’t stop was Arizona’s commercial growth. Brokers, developers and builders are reporting record numbers in 2021, exceeding 2020’s exceptional performance, which was one of the best years on record for the region. Net absorption, rental rates and sales volume are at historic highs, and vacancies have shrunk to an all-time low.
cascadebusnews.com

Duke Warner Real Estate Market Trend Report

(Graph | Courtesy of Duke Warner Real Estate) With the winter holidays upon us in Central Oregon, Bend’s real estate market remains brisk with the number of active listings down 17 percent from last month, while at the same time pending and sold properties were down only moderately from the torrid pace during previous months. The real estate trends continue to be positive due to many homebuyer’s abilities for remote working and where many are able to upscale their lifestyle as compared to urban metropolitan areas. In Duke Warner Realty’s monthly Trend Reports we offer valuable insights by analyzing last month’s real estate market activity in Central Oregon. This information can be a beneficial resource for any upcoming or changing trends we might see during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Flying Magazine

Teaching the Niche Market of Real Estate Aviation

Veteran aviation real estate professional Erik McCormick says ascertaining the value of an airpark property is likely the most challenging part of the sales equation. [Courtesy: Erik McCormick]. As a real estate professional, Erik McCormick will commonly get asked, “Why should I hire you to handle our listing?” Dedicating all...
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
CBS News

Friend or foe? Home-buying bots enter real estate market

IBuyers are one of the few true innovations to hit the real estate industry in recent years. Yet consumers haven't fully embraced them because of misconceptions about how iBuyers work, and what types of problems they resolve for sellers and buyers. An iBuyer (for "instant buyer") is a company that...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sears, struggling to sell goods, markets a valuable asset: Real estate

Shoppers may no longer come in droves for wrenches, watches or washing machines. But Sears, the once-ubiquitous department store that has been battered by the growth of e-commerce, may have one last thing of value to market: its own buildings. Starting about a decade ago — and accelerating over the...
Variety

Entertainment Lawyer Christopher Chatham Joins Manatt, Phelps & Phillips

Christopher Chatham has made the leap from boutique firm to legal powerhouse. The attorney, who represents television personality Phil McGraw and his show “Dr. Phil” alongside a variety of other TV properties, has moved from his Los Angeles-based Chatham Law Group to partner at the Entertainment Group in the L.A. office of Manatt, Phelps and Phillips, a firm that includes 450 professionals in multiple U.S. locations. Chatham (above, left) is accompanied in the move by Chatham Law associate Sandra Bignone (above, right) At Manatt, Chatham will continue to serve as legal counsel to prominent entertainment industry figures and structure deals with major networks,...
KRDO

10 statistics about Colorado’s real estate market

10 statistics about Colorado’s real estate market. The economy of real estate is both simple and complex. Like with any other commodity, supply and demand determine cost within the housing market, and right now, home costs are at a record high—an increase of 18% since September 2020. But the factors creating record-low inventory and a surge in buying interest are varied and complicated.
goodfruit.com

Keeping farming alive in a hot real estate market

Some of the hottest real estate markets in Michigan — and in the Midwest — fall within the prime orchard and vineyard regions of Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties. Although the region’s picturesque Lake Michigan shoreline and quaint towns have always drawn visitors, more and more people are seeking to move to the area, particularly with the pandemic-driven increase in remote-work. As a result, homes and land today often sell within days of going on the market, frequently for more than the listing price.
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
roi-nj.com

Veteran real estate expert returns to CBRE as SVP

CBRE announced Tuesday that Marc Trevisan is returning as a senior vice president based in the firm’s Saddle Brook office, as part of its industry-leading occupier group. Trevisan joins CBRE from Cushman & Wakefield, where he served as an executive managing director. Prior to Cushman & Wakefield, he had a successful career at ESG/Insignia and CBRE, where he was the top producer in the state in 2005.
sanpedrotoday.com

2021 Real Estate Market: Year in Review

Where does the time go? It’s been nearly four years since writing our first column for San Pedro Today, and we would like to express our gratitude to a great community that has supported our efforts. Our goal was very straightforward with this column: provide relevant real estate information while relating it to our local communities. We are grateful for the opportunity and just want to thank our readers.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan real estate market expected to remain a 'seller's market' in 2022

2022 is expected to remain a seller’s market in Michigan real estate. High demand and low supply has led to high home sale prices in 2021. “It’s definitely a sellers’ market,” Rick Sharga is the executive vice president at Realty Trac, which closely follows trends in the real estate industry.
investorsobserver.com

Real Estate Stocks Lead 52-Week Highs Thursday; Markets Rise

During trading Thursday, 146 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 45 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.16% so far today while the Dow is up 0.1%, the Nasdaq is up 0.59%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.74%. Stocks are slightly higher...
tnrealestatelistings.com

How’s the Market? White House Real Estate Statistics for November 2021

Here’s how the Real Estate Market in White House did in November 2021. During the month of November, there were 53 Single Family Homes on the market in the White House area. The average sale price was $377,924. These homes closed at an average of 99.8% of their list price with the average days on market at 96.
Supermarket News

H-E-B expands presence in Houston

Just before the new year, H-E-B added to its Houston market footprint with the opening of its El Dorado store in Webster, Texas. The 107,000-square-foot supermarket, located at 18611 Eastfield Dr., near the intersection of Interstate-45 and El Dorado Boulevard, replaces the former El Camino Real H-E-B store in Clear Lake. The new store — opened on Dec. 29 with a Times Square-style ball-drop celebration — honors neighboring NASA with a metal shingle design resembling the underside of the Space Shuttle, San Antonio-based H-E-B said.
HOUSTON, TX

