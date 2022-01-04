Cardenas Markets taps Veronica Jimenez to lead real estate department

We are not experiencing an artificial price bubble. This is a very real housing shortage. Unlike bubbles in the past, like the Dutch Tulip Mania in the 1600s, housing is a necessity, not a luxury. Everyone needs a place to live. As the human race continues to populate the world, we will need more and more places for people to live. Over the past 70 years, the population of the USA has grown by about 23-plus million people every decade. During the 1950s to the 2000s we were building 20-plus million homes per decade to keep up with the rising population. After the 2008 financial crisis, builders took a very big hit and stopped building. There was an oversupply of homes available during the 2008 recession, which is the reason why home prices went down. During the 2010s, only 6 million homes were built. In the 2020s, they are projected to build 17 million homes in America. This is still a massive shortage. For this reason, prices for homes are unlikely to come down anytime soon.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO