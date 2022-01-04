Detroit schools go online; doc: January could be ‘bleakest’
DETROIT (AP) — Students in the Detroit school district will resume classes at home with laptops at least through Jan. 14.Some schools expecting virus surge go online, cancel classes
The district says online learning is necessary until the city’s COVID-19 infection rates “decrease to safer levels.”
The holiday break in the Detroit district will end Thursday.
Michigan’s case numbers have caused many schools to delay the start of January classes or switch to online learning.As mandates expire, masks optional in some schools
Only about 37% of eligible Detroit residents are fully vaccinated, far below the statewide figure.VaccinateWestMI.com
Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System says January could be “one of the bleakest months” of the pandemic. Michigan reported an average of 12,200 new daily cases from last Thursday through Monday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
