Detroit, MI

Detroit schools go online; doc: January could be ‘bleakest’

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

DETROIT (AP) — Students in the Detroit school district will resume classes at home with laptops at least through Jan. 14.

The district says online learning is necessary until the city’s COVID-19 infection rates “decrease to safer levels.”

The holiday break in the Detroit district will end Thursday.

Michigan’s case numbers have caused many schools to delay the start of January classes or switch to online learning.

Only about 37% of eligible Detroit residents are fully vaccinated, far below the statewide figure.

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System says January could be “one of the bleakest months” of the pandemic. Michigan reported an average of 12,200 new daily cases from last Thursday through Monday.

