I Saw The Massive New Tesla Factory Being Built Outside Of Austin [PICS]

“Water is our best friend and our worst enemy,” Gold Rush star Chris Doumitt explained in a recent episode. In order for the Gold Rush stars to run their operations, they need water to help sort out the gold remnants within the paydirt. At most operations in Canada, miners use water for their sluices which help filter out everything from huge rocks to tiny pieces of silt in the dirt patches. However, too much water can be detrimental to their businesses, as the excess liquid can actually push gold out the back of the machine along with the rest of the paydirt, potentially costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

