Teacher allegedly administered COVID-19 vaccine, only approved for 18 years and older, to a teenager in her living room without the permission of the boy’s parents

An Arizona couple has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said they left their 11-year-old son alone at home to travel out of state. The boy had not attended school for at least two weeks, he told investigators, and had been left with frozen food. Authorities found him by himself during a Dec. 12 welfare check after a caller to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office alleged a child might have been alone on the property for an undetermined length of time. Officials said this week that the boy’s mother had left before Thanksgiving, with the father following her shortly after the holiday. Unable to reach the pair, deputies turned the boy over to Child Protective Services. By the time the parents returned home from their trip, they had been indicted on suspicion of child neglect by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office. Arrested on Wednesday, the parents are being held on a $100,000 bond each.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO