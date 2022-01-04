ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Teacher allegedly administered COVID-19 vaccine, only approved for 18 years and older, to a teenager in her living room without the permission of the boy’s parents

By Erica Knowles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to reports, the 54-year-old teacher was arrested after she reportedly administered a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room. The 17-year-old student reportedly received the vaccine without the permission of the boy’s parents. Officials said the teacher has no medical qualifications. After allegedly receiving the vaccine, the 17-year-old...

Comments

J F
1d ago

That’s excellent that she was arrested. Now she needs to lose any certifications, rights, degrees she has as a teacher. Nothing is worse than those people we are supposed to be able to trust, abusing that.

145
Guest
1d ago

If she gave this to her son's friend, how many other doses has she given to other children? Anyone else in her classroom? Glad it wasn't my kid, I would be the one sitting in jail next to her, after she was released from the hospital that is.

100
Eileen McDonald
1d ago

so this is a very odd story. where would she have been able to get the vaccine and the needed supplys . plus was the 17 year old held against his will?

47
