Public Health

Biden Administration Doubles Orders For Pfizer’s Anti-Covid Pill As Hospitals Run Short

By Zachary Snowdon Smith
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The federal government doubled its order of Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid to 20 million treatment courses, the company announced Tuesday, after hospitals ran low on the drug that was hailed as a game-changer when authorized in December. Key Facts. The 20 million Paxlovid courses, or 600 million...

www.forbes.com

MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arizona Mirror

GOP lawmaker wants Brnovich to investigate collusion to block ivermectin as a COVID treatment

Skull Valley Republican Rep. Judy Burges wants Attorney General Mark Brnovich to weigh in on whether doctors and pharmacists can prescribe unproven COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine without being punished by state regulators.  And she wants the Republican AG to launch an investigation into what she says is a wide-ranging conspiracy by the the […] The post GOP lawmaker wants Brnovich to investigate collusion to block ivermectin as a COVID treatment appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

Biden speaks on fight against COVID and announces doubling of antiviral pill order

President Biden updated the nation on his administration's efforts to contain COVID-19, announcing that he was doubling and accelerating the U.S. order for a Pfizer antiviral pill, and also that insurance companies would reimburse Americans for home tests. He urged Americans to get vaccinations and boosters. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus join the CBS News Special Report to discuss the president's remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden will double the purchase of Pfizer's COVID antiviral Paxlovid pill to 20 million and accelerate their delivery with Omicron surge leading to a record one million cases in 24 hours

President Joe Biden will direct officials to double the government's purchase of Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill from 10 million to 20 million in a speech on Tuesday. 'These pills will be delivered in the coming months and have been shown to dramatically decrease hospitalization and death from COVID-19,' the White House said in a tweet ahead of Biden's remarks.
HEALTH
Lakeland Gazette

Doctor Submits Fluvoxamine EUA Application to FDA

— Group of physician-scientists believes data support authorization for treating COVID-19 It took about 4 days for David Boulware, MD, MPH, to write the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) application for fluvoxamine. Yes, a doctor wrote an EUA application — a task that has typically been relegated to pharmaceutical companies...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reason.com

N.Y. Rationing COVID Drugs Based on Race

That's from the N.Y. State Department of Health, Dec. 27, 2021. The full list:. That means that a healthy twenty-year-old Asian football player or a 17-year-old African-American marathon runner from a wealthy family will be automatically deemed at heightened risk to develop serious COVID illness—making them instantly eligible for monoclonal treatments upon testing positive and showing symptoms—while a White person of exactly the same age and health condition from an impoverished background would not be automatically eligible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arab American News

U.S. authorizes Merck pill to fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. — Just one day after authorizing Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill for at-home use, health regulators have authorized a second pill to combat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Merck’s molnupiravir, although Pfizer’s Paxlovid is likely to become the first-choice treatment due to having milder side effects and “superior benefits.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
