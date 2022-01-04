ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, UAE join Security Council

fourstateshomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council got five new members Tuesday, as Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates formally took up the posts they won in an election in June. Ambassadors made brief remarks, installed their countries’ flags alongside those of other members...

www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gabon#Uae#United Nations#Ap#The U N Security Council#U N#General Assembly
The Associated Press

Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Monday praised another shipment of arms from Russia despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred European region. President Aleksandar Vucic attended a training exercise at a military base...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Monday added the United States to its "no-fly" list, citing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Under the edict, which goes into effect at 2200 GMT on Tuesday, Israelis would need special permission to fly to the United States, now one of more than 50 countries to which its citizens cannot travel.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Tunisia
Country
Brazil
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
China
The Independent

China to appoint Horn of Africa envoy amid Ethiopia crisis

China’s foreign minister says his country will appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa region, where Ethiopia and Eritrea have been fighting forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region and Somalia is in the grip of a political crisis caused by a long-delayed election.Foreign Minister Wang Yi in comments to reporters during his Thursday visit to Kenya, didn’t say when the appointment would be made. He urged countries in the Horn of Africa, a strategic but at times turbulent region, to hold a peace conference and said China’s envoy could provide “necessary support” for that process.The announcement came as...
WORLD
Reuters

Canada to resettle female Afghan judges, families living in limbo

TORONTO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canada will take in female Afghan judges and their families who have been living in limbo, primarily in Greece, since their evacuation from Afghanistan in the fall, a spokesperson for the immigration minister said Friday. In addition to the judges and their families, a group...
WORLD
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ethiopia says its army will not advance further into Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has announced that its forces will not advance deeper into the Tigray region. Ethiopian forces have been ordered to maintain the areas they have won back from the Tigray People's Liberation Force, but not to go further into the Tigray region, the Government Communication Service head, Legesse Tulu, said Thursday.
POLITICS
simpleflying.com

Happy New Year: India – Saudi Arabia Travel Bubble Launches Tomorrow

While regular international flights to India remain suspended in an attempt to keep Omicron at bay, from January 1st, 2022, select passengers will be able to travel between the South Asian country and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East. A couple of days ago, the two parties signed an agreement to create a travel bubble, making Saudi Arabia number 34 on India’s air corridor list.
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

New COVID records in US, UK, France as Omicron runs rampant

The US, Britain, France and Australia have all announced record numbers of daily COVID-19 cases as the WHO warned Tuesday that Omicron's dizzying spread increased the risk of newer, more dangerous variants emerging. Britain breached 200,000 cases for the first time on Tuesday, Australia posted almost 50,000 and France registered...
WORLD
AFP

UN Security Council condemns Myanmar massacre

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned last week's massacre in Myanmar of more than 30 people, including two Save the Children staff, that was blamed on junta troops. The killings took place on Christmas Eve in eastern Kayah state, where pro-democracy rebels have been fighting the military, which took over the government from the democratically elected administration in February. In a statement released Wednesday evening, Security Council members "stressed the need to ensure accountability for this act." They also called "for the immediate cessation of all violence and emphasized the importance of respect for human rights and of ensuring safety of civilians."
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Security Council paves way for aid to reach desperate Afghans

Martin Griffiths, who is also Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, described the Council’s passage of resolution 2615 (2021), tabled by the United States, as “evidence of how seriously Member States take the shocking levels of need and suffering in the country.”. Humanitarian exemption. In passing the text, the Council...
WORLD
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS
Daily Herald

2021 Notebook: The war in Ethiopia is 2021's hidden conflict

THE BACKGROUND: Tens of thousands of people have been killed in a war that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian forces and fighters from the country's Tigray region, who dominated the national government before Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018. The war threatens to fracture one of the world's most populous nations, with the fate of some 110 million people at stake.
POLITICS
Washington Post

As the tide of war in Ethiopia turns, a chance for peace talks opens

As recently as six weeks ago, Ethiopia’s government seemed at the brink of defeat, the country itself at risk of fragmentation. Troops from Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray region, in the north of the country, were making what seemed to be an unstoppable southward march toward the capital, Addis Ababa. The tide of battle has dramatically turned, however, with the unexpected result being at least an opportunity for a peaceful settlement to a needless year-long civil war that has cost thousands of lives.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Israel Optimistic Bias May Shift as UAE, Other Nations Join UN Security Council

(JNS) The United Arab Emirates took its long-campaigned-for seat on the 15-member U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, and Israel is expected to look to its new friend to help tamp down the council’s disproportionate focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But according to a number of analysts and those familiar with the UAE’s positions, the Jewish state shouldn’t expect the Emiratis’ full-throated support.
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

Ethiopia detains thousands of Tigrayans deported from Gulf, report says

Human Rights Watch report cites witnesses who have described mass arrests of ethnic Tigrayans. Officials in Ethiopia have arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared thousands of ethnic Tigrayans who were recently deported from Saudi Arabia, a new Human Rights Watch report says as the country’s deadly Tigray conflict continues. This...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy