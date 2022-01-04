ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets add new tackle with George Fant hurt, Mekhi Becton not returning

By Gary Phillips
With George Fant banged up and Mekhi Becton’s season over, the Jets added some tackle depth on the offensive line.

New York claimed Greg Senat from the Colts on Monday. Indianapolis cut the 27-year-old on Saturday. An Elmont, New York native, Senat played basketball and football at Wagner before the Ravens made him a sixth-round pick in 2018. Senat has played in 10 career games, all with the Cowboys last season.

Senat gives the Jets some insurance at tackle for the final week of the season after Fant suffered an unspecified knee injury against the Bucs on Sunday. The starting left tackle is seeking a second opinion, per Robert Saleh. The good news is that Fant avoided an ACL injury.

As for Becton, Saleh confirmed that the second-year tackle will not return for New York’s season finale, as expected. Becton has been out since dislocating his kneecap in Week 1, even though his initial return timetable was set at 4-8 weeks.

In other Jets injury news, Saleh said he hopes to have RB Michael Carter back from a concussion in time for Week 18. The Jets will know more about the statuses of Jamison Crowder, Elijah Moore and Bryce Huff on Wednesday. Daniel Brown’s season is likely over after the TE suffered an ankle injury Sunday.

DE Kyle Phillips was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

