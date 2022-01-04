COVID-19 test kits distribution at Otsiningo Park ends, all available supplies handed out

Wednesday's distribution of free at-home test kits for COVID-19 at Otsiningo Park ended at 2 p.m., with every kit that was available at the park distributed to the public, county officials said.

Residents are encouraged to check the Broome County website for updates on availability at other distribution sites. The county is expecting to receive another shipment of tests and will host an additional community distribution at that time.

Reacting to what officials called the largest spike in new COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, Broome County distributed the testing kits to community members on Wednesday at the park in Dickinson and at more than a dozen additional sites around the county.

“Testing will be key to mitigating the current spread of COVID-19 and we encourage everyone to get tested at the first sign of symptoms,” said County Executive Jason Garnar. “With at-home test kits difficult to find right now, we are hopeful that this effort will get more people tested and ultimately into isolation if they are positive.”

Wednesday’s drive-through distribution at Otsiningo Park took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The drive-through was conducted by the Broome County Office of Emergency Services.

There is a limit of two boxes of tests (four tests total) per car and they will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For those who cannot make it to Otsiningo Park Wednesday tests were also available at the following locations (distribution times will vary):

Broome County Office Building

Broome West Senior Center

Northern Broome Senior Center

Eastern Broome Senior Center

Broome County Library

Deposit Free Library

Lisle Free Library

George F. Johnson Memorial Library

Nineveh Public Library

Fenton Free Library

Vestal Public Library

Your Home Public Library

Mary Wilcox Memorial Library

Positive results can be reported and case investigation can be completed through Broome County’s website . Testing continues to be available Monday through Friday at the county’s rapid testing site at the Broome County Health Department and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the state-run site at the former Davis College.

Broome County reported 1,156 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 1,083 cases and seven deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 33,512 cases and 467 deaths.

