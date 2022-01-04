ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Foundation EEO Scholarship Program

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2022, the NBA Foundation is offering two, $2,000.00 scholarships to assist students enrolled in broadcasting-related educational programs at four-year public or private colleges and universities. Students who meet the following eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply. Completed applications and all required materials must be received at the NBA office no...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
lasentinel.net

ChristianaCare announces $500,000 in scholarships for students pursuing health fields, in partnership with HBCU Week Foundation

To strengthen and diversify the health care workforce for years to come, ChristianaCare will provide $500,000 in scholarships to 10 students in Delaware who plan to pursue degrees in health care. Administered through the HBCU Week Foundation, each scholarship will provide $12,500 per year in financial support over four years and will include a paid internship at ChristianaCare.
CHARITIES
kittsonarea.com

Brothers work to establish esports scholarship within MSUM program

Two Kittson Central graduates are using their love of video games to help establish an alternative route for students to gain scholarships to attend college. Brothers Bradley and Matthew Stewart both attend Minnesota State University Moorhead and are currently president and vice president of League of Dragons, an esports club. At MSUM, a group had already formed a League of Legends club, which focuses on playing the video game of the same name. It was more of an intramural club for fun, Bradley said.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
WDVM 25

Shepherd University Foundation establishes scholarship fund in honor of Tyson Bagent

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Shepherd University Foundation announced on Tuesday they will create the TB2 Harlon Hill Award for Excellence scholarship, in honor of Rams junior quarterback, and 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner, Tyson Bagent. “This is truly a historical moment for our football program, athletics department, and university,” said Vice President of […]
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College#Educational Programs#The Nba Foundation#Nebraska#Ne#Eeo
CBS Minnesota

Robbinsdale District Shifting 2 Schools To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two schools in the Twin Cities are switching to distance learning later this week. Robbinsdale Area Schools sent a letter to families on Tuesday saying that Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School are shifting to at-home learning due to the number of positive and symptomatic COVID-19 cases. Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley) posted an image of the letter on social media. Distance learning at the two schools will begin Thursday and last through Jan. 17, district officials say, adding that there are currently no plans to change learning models at other district schools. The district says it will continue to monitor and assess the situation with state and local health officials, adjusting learning models or classroom setups as needed. RELATED: Parents Sending Kids Back To School Amid COVID Surge Nervous About The Weeks Ahead Earlier this week, students across Minnesota returned to the classroom after the holiday break. While no districts have remained closed to switched to distance learning, some parents and educators told WCCO that they think more disruptions are inevitable given the spread of the Omicron variant in the state.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DB reportedly no longer with the team

Nebraska has lost another player to the transfer portal. This time it is DB Nadab Joseph. After getting Joseph from the JUCO ranks at Independence Community College, Nebraska had high expectations for Joseph, but he played sparingly in 2 seasons with the Huskers as he dealt with injuries. Joseph was...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS DFW

UT Arlington, UT Dallas Moving Classes Online Through February 4 Due To COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – UT Arlington and UT Dallas announced Thursday, Jan. 6 they are starting their 2022 spring semesters with online learning due to the current COVID-19 omicron variant surge, which has yet to peak. Both universities said classes will remain online through Friday, Feb. 4. In a letter to students, UTA said the decision is “in the interest of keeping our community safe and maintaining continuity of learning.” A small number of courses that must be taught face-to-face will remain as on-campus classes, and some will be offered both online and on campus, the university explained. The semester will begin as scheduled...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

With COVID Numbers Up, ISD Students Returning To Class For Spring Semester

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many large school districts across the country are tapping the brakes on a return to class as COVID cases surge. In Chicago the teachers’ union decided all teaching will be done virtually beginning today. Here in North Texas, the Dallas Independent School District wants to make sure students have a chance to learn with in-person classes. Dallas County is back to ‘Level Red’ as the omicron variant of COVID-19 proves to be more contagious. District officials say 256 students and staff members tested positive for COVID this week. The CDC expects the number of positive cases will increase over the next few weeks. As a result, DISD has extended its mask mandate until after spring break. It was originally set to expire in January, after Dr. Martin Luther King Day. Despite the surge the district says going virtual again is a last resort. “We really are trying to do as much to keep our kids in school in person. That’s where they learn best,” said DISD Director of Health Services Jennifer Finley. The district is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. There will be testing available at every campus.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS DFW

University Of Texas Starting Spring 2022 Classes Online Due To Surge In COVID Cases

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas is asking its professors to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester — due to a surge in COVID cases. In a letter sent January 4, President Jay Hartzell said the university has also seen a spike in cases among students and staff. “Considering the spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and current and expected staff shortages in local hospitals and in some functional areas of campus, our university’s COVID-19 Executive Committee determined short-term changes are needed as we start the spring semester,” he said. Hartzell said professors will have the option to teach classes in a hybrid format — with both in-person and virtual options — between January 18 and January 28. He says he hopes classes can return to normal on January 31. All students will be required to receive a viral test within 72 hours (three days) prior to returning to campus. Earlier in the week the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it was delaying the start of classes by about a week.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDTN

Ohio State falls at Indiana 67-51, snaps Buckeyes 5-game win streak

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — No. 13 Ohio State struggled offensively against Indiana and faltered down the stretch in 67-51 loss to the Hoosiers. The Buckeyes’ lowest scoring game of the season snapped a five-game win streak. Ohio State trailed 46-45 with 10 minutes left in the game but the Hoosiers went on a 21-6 run […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
theplaidhorse.com

Applications Now Open for the 2022 Gochman Grant

The 2022 Gochman Grant for USEF Pony Finals is offered by Becky and David Gochman and their family. Every year, three young riders are given the opportunity to compete at Pony Finals. Along with the experience of competing at Pony Finals, the recipients are given the opportunity to be trained...
kjfmradio.com

Missouri 4-H Foundation scholarships

MISSOURI — College is expensive but 4-H can help. The Missouri 4-H Foundation offers college scholarships that help 4-H members pursue their educational dreams. In 2022 thanks to generous donor support, the Missouri 4-H Foundation will offer over 60 college scholarships ($500 – $2,500/scholarship). 4-H’ers who are current high school seniors and former 4-Hers who are college students are eligible to apply.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa Poultry & Egg Scholarship Foundation announces three scholarships for 2022

(Urbandale) -- The Iowa Poultry and Egg Scholarship Foundation is open for applications and has a total of three scholarships this year. Sara Petersen, the Iowa Egg Council Director of Marketing Communications, spoke about the brief history of the foundation on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently. Petersen says it's a way to get students to think about a career in agriculture.
URBANDALE, IA
sltablet.com

LSSC Foundation Provides $990,000 In Student Scholarships In 2021

The LSSC Foundation announced that in 2021, they provided a record $990,000 in student scholarships. In 2021, over 1,000 LSSC students benefited from a Foundation scholarship. The LSSC Foundation currently has over 200 scholarship funds and endowments available to LSSC students, who must meet a diverse range of eligibility criteria. Foundation scholarships are available to students in all programs.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy