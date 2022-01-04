ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

COVID-19: Governor Hogan Declares State Of Emergency in Maryland

By Joe Gomez
 1 day ago
Larry Hogan Announcing State Of Emergency In Maryland Due to COVID-19 Photo Credit: Larry Hogan's FB Page

Governor Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency to combat COVID-19 as hospitalizations have topped 3,000 in Maryland and cases continue to climb.

He also signed a pair of executive orders: The first empowers the Maryland Department of Health to regulate hospital resources and staffing, while the second activates 1,000 Maryland National Guard members to help with Emergency Medical Services.

“While we can’t manufacture doctors and nurses who don’t exist, we have continued to do everything we possibly can do at the state level in order to help our hospitals withstand this surge,” Hogan said during a public address on Jan. 4.

Governor Hogan says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have increased by more than 500% over the past seven weeks and have hit a new peak of 3,057. He says that number could even go beyond 5,000 in the weeks ahead.

The Maryland Hospital Association had previously called for the state to issue a limited public health emergency because their workforce has been stretched to the limit.

Comments / 12

The Dumbest Democrat
1d ago

so we've all seen how lockdowns don't work throwing government into programs and throwing different things into issues never actually stop the issue. can someone show me where I can find information on where government in any country of the world or county or state has been successful at something, anything?

Reply
7
Jake305
1d ago

Florida, Ron DeSantis. Where all the democrats flock to for freedom.

Reply
6
