Some of The SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Multiverse Villain Silhouettes Pointed Out in Fan Video

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven’t watched Spider-Man: No Way Home yet, you might want to skip this post for now because it involves certain aspects from the end of the movie. At the end of the movie, the...

geektyrant.com

wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
BGR.com

She-Hulk spoilers claim the new hero might steal Deadpool’s thunder

The first year of MCU Phase 4 has just concluded with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye finale. It’ll be a while until Marvel picks up the story again, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to hit theaters next May. When it comes to Disney Plus shows, we’ll see Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk in 2022, but we don’t have any release dates yet. What we do have, however, is a big She-Hulk leak. We don’t have the entire plot, but there is one exciting detail in the leak that might make you forget all about Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). If it wasn’t already clear, you should know that major She-Hulk spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Hints at Appearances of Three Villains

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is now in theaters. Spider-Man: No Way Home has taken the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm. The film received relatively great reviews and has given fans a glimpse of what Doctor Strange will be exploring in the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness film. The post-credits after Spider-Man: No Way Home shows a teaser trailer for the next Doctor Strange installment. While not much is revealed, audiences see how Strange’s spell eventually wreaks havoc on the multiverse, sending rippling consequences throughout worlds.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Nicolas Cage Says James Wan's MALIGNANT Inspired His Version of Dracula in RENFIELD

That fact that Nicolas Cage is playing Dracula in Universal Pictures’ upcoming film Renfield is pretty damn awesome. I’ve been super curious about how he will envision the legendary vampire, and now he’s offering some insight on that, saying he’s been inspired by James Wan’s Malignant. While talking to Variety, he said:
MOVIES
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Spider-Man: No Way Home Might Have Teased A Thor: Love And Thunder Twist

Warning: SPOILERS are ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home!. Thanks to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, not only has Peter Parker’s civilian life been thrown into disarray, but Stephen Strange has a lot of trouble coming his way in a few months in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But that may not be the only upcoming movie for which No Way Home planted a narrative seed. It turns out the latest Web-Slinging movie may have also provided a clue for a twist in Thor: Love and Thunder.
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Marvel Just Dropped Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser From Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel just released the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and boy, oh boy, let’s just say things are getting crazier and crazier in the multiverse. In the trailer, Doctor Strange approaches Wanda who thinks Strange is there to reprimand her for what she did in WandaVision. Surprise, he needs her help instead. Strange asks Wanda what she knows about the multiverse, and a concerned Wanda reels him in.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Creates Insane New Timeline of the MCU Featuring Spider-Man: No Way Home, What If, and More

A dedicated Marvel fan has created an updated timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including projects like the first Marvel Studios animated series Marvel's What If... ? and Sony Pictures' Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. The timeline is massive in scope, listing each Marvel TV series and movie, along with the month and the year it took place in the MCU, instead of its release date. There is also a legend that features an original timeline, a post-Avengers: Endgame timeline with multiversal ramifications, and entries for the Avengers' Infinity Stones time heist.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost featured a totally different villain

Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers follow. Spider-Man was a whisker away from trading blows with Kraven the Hunter in No Way Home. Never before adapted into a big-screen villain, in the original Marvel Comics, Kraven (real name Sergei Kravinoff) is a Russian beast of a man, blessed with the power and agility of a big cat.
MOVIES

