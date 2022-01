As with every new season of League of Legends, fans can look forward to a flurry of changes, from champion reworks to item nerfs. While we’ve got an entire masterlist to help you keep track of what’s new in Season 12, the upcoming patch will also mark the arrival of a new set of skins. The Elderwood skins for Gnar and Rek’sai will soon be dropping in League of Legends, so here’s a look at the splash art and special effects for each.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO