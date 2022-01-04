Pedestrian hit, injured on Alpine Avenue

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday near Green Ridge Square in Walker.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Alpine Avenue NW near Center Drive, police say.

A 20-year-old Rockford resident was driving north as two pedestrians tried to cross Alpine midblock, instead of at a crosswalk, police say.

The vehicle hit one pedestrian, a 57-year-old from Walker, causing serious injuries. The driver and the other pedestrian were not injured.

Police say that the crash was not related to either speed or alcohol.

All northbound lanes of traffic on Alpine Avenue were blocked while emergency responders were on the scene.

The Walker Police Department along with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.