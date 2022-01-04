ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, MI

Pedestrian hit, injured on Alpine Avenue

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6Tbg_0dccVgZd00

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A pedestrian was hit by a car Tuesday near Green Ridge Square in Walker.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Alpine Avenue NW near Center Drive, police say.

A 20-year-old Rockford resident was driving north as two pedestrians tried to cross Alpine midblock, instead of at a crosswalk, police say.

The vehicle hit one pedestrian, a 57-year-old from Walker, causing serious injuries. The driver and the other pedestrian were not injured.

Police say that the crash was not related to either speed or alcohol.

All northbound lanes of traffic on Alpine Avenue were blocked while emergency responders were on the scene.

The Walker Police Department along with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 4

Jacques Renou
1d ago

Put down the cell phones and pay attention! What is wrong with G.R. drivers, always in the news, running over people! Those people need their license revoked for life!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockford, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Walker, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Walker, MI
Walker, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Accident#Alpine Midblock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOOD TV8

DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Diedra Silas, a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in Thayer on Tuesday afternoon. The Sangamon County Coroner’s office performed an autopsy on Silas Wednesday morning, and said the woman died of “multiple sharp force injuries […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy