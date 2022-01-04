ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A bundle of joy is on the way! These stars will all have babies in 2022

By Bang Showbiz
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 1 day ago

A New Year is just about...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parsons Sun

Joy to the world! These famous babies were born in 2021

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting much of the world on hold in 2020 and 2021, what better time to have a baby? These broody celebs all made babies in lockdown and welcomed their bundles of joy into the world in 2021. Emily Ratajkowski had a difficult labor to welcome Sylvester Apollo into her life on March 8. Read on to find out which other stars became parents over the past 12 months...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Below Deck Star Dani Soares Talks Challenges Of Having COVID At The Same Time As Her Baby Daughter

Dani Soares has certainly been on a rollercoaster journey since her turn as the second stew on Season 2 of Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. A hot-n-heavy boatmance simmered between her and fellow castmate Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux on the show that was followed shortly by a shocking pregnancy announcement. It was later revealed during the reunion show that despite Soares’ insistence that the baby was Cerza-Lanaux’s, he still wanted a paternity test. The challenges apparently have continued for Soares and her now-7-month-old daughter, both of whom unfortunately caught COVID-19 at the same time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
romper.com

How To Have A Baby In A Circus

When Daniela Prieto was 18 years old, she told her mom she was running away to join the circus. Now, most of the time when a teenager says something like that, parents don’t take it seriously, but Prieto’s parents took her at her word. The circus is in...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bundle Of Joy
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell announces she's having a baby

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell has announced that she's expecting a baby with boyfriend Josh Newby. According to The Mirror, the County Durham-based hairdresser, who regularly appears on the Channel 4 show with her best friend Abbie Lynn, shared the news via her private Instagram account on Monday (January 3), with a snap of a framed baby scan.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation. Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

What Queen Elizabeth had to say about a child who dressed up as her

A Queen Elizabeth Halloween outfit has received the royal seal of approval from the 95-year-old monarch herself. Back in October, one-year-old Jalayne Sutherland adorably dressed up as Her Majesty for Halloween wearing a coat and matching hat complete with a wig and handbag. The little girl even posed for photos surrounded by her family’s corgis.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen posts never-before-seen photos

Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Mother says she was criticised by fellow moms for looking too ‘nice’ at playground

A mother has spoken about the positive impact taking time to get ready each morning has on her mental health after recounting an incident where she was criticised for looking too “nice” by fellow moms on the playground.Rosa, who goes by the username @rosapicosa on TikTok, recalled the encounter in a video posted to the app in October.“Last year, my son and I were on our weekly playground excursion when we came across the ever-intimidating mom group,” she began the video, which sees her getting ready in front of a mirror. “Now, I had zero reasons to believe they...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy