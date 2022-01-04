ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Behind Bridal Bliss| Ayanna and Sully

By admin
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ayanna and Sully first met at mutual friend’s birthday dinner, they didn’t know...

www.essence.com

POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

What Queen Elizabeth had to say about a child who dressed up as her

A Queen Elizabeth Halloween outfit has received the royal seal of approval from the 95-year-old monarch herself. Back in October, one-year-old Jalayne Sutherland adorably dressed up as Her Majesty for Halloween wearing a coat and matching hat complete with a wig and handbag. The little girl even posed for photos surrounded by her family’s corgis.
CELEBRITIES
#Bliss
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower. Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Off Hair Loss Line Due To Alopecia: ‘I Can Only Laugh’ — Watch

The actress also announced the ways that she’s planning on glamming up her hair loss line, and it includes rhinestones. A little alopecia isn’t going to bother Jada Pinkett-Smith! The 50-year-old actress admitted that her latest bit of hair loss is going to be harder to hide than some of her previous struggles with the condition, which causes hair loss. She posted a video on her Instagram Tuesday December 28, showing off her gorgeous shaved head, but pointed out a distinctive line from her alopecia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

