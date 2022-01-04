ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

Dark Sire Magazine to host writing conference

 1 day ago
The Dark Sire Magazine will host a writing conference, The Creative Quill, from noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Community Roon at the Dover Public Library, 525 N. Walnut St.

The workshop is free and open to fiction writers ages 15 and older.

Magazine founder Bre Stephens, an agent for Jennifer DeChiara Literary Agency, will offer exercises that focus on world building, dialogue and characterization. She will discuss the professional tools needed to get works published, including query letters, synopses and formatting.

Stephens will do first-page critiques and hear pitches from writers attending the conference.

Published authors, including JL Vampa, Nancy Holzner and Krista Canterbury Adams, will discuss publishing industry trends, writer’s block and how to get published. Special Zoom appearances by gothic writers John and Gwendolyn Kiste and fantasy writer Nancy Holzner will expand upon genre writing.

Canterbury Adams and S.M. Cook will discuss styles of poetry and how to submit their poems for publication in Ascension Poetry Magazine.

Representatives from Ohio Writers Association, Ohio Fiction Writers and Ohio Horror Writers Association will introduce these groups to participants as a way to network with fellow authors.

The Dark Sire is a quarterly literary magazine that prints short fiction, poetry and art in the subgenres of gothic, horror, fantasy and psychological realism.

To register: 330-343-6123.

To attend via Zoom: darksiremag.com/creative-quill.html.

