Larry Elder says he won't run for California governor in 2022

Larry Elder has announced he will not run in California’s upcoming 2022 gubernatorial election.

The Republican said on Tuesday he will instead form the Elder for America PAC, "which will focus on helping Republicans take back the House and Senate, in addition to local races that effect safety and education."

Elder fell short in his bid to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state's 2021 recall election , a tally that Newsom won handily as Elder was the leading vote-getter among replacement candidates.

"I ran for governor because I wanted to make a difference," Elder said in a statement. "While I may not know what the future holds for me politically, our campaign’s ability to attract millions of voters and millions of dollars in a very short time demonstrates we have a message that resonates with Americans, and I believe we can put that to good use."

Elder, a conservative talk radio host who entered the recall race last July, had teased a possible 2022 run but had not yet said whether he'd enter the race. Tuesday's announcement didn't elaborate on specific candidates – statewide or national – or races Elder will engage with.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 8.