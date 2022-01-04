ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IUSB women roll to hoops win

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 1 day ago
In their first test in the New Year, the IU South Bend women's basketball team secured a dominant road victory with an 82-43 win at Judson Monday night.

Maddie and Katie Gard led the attack for the Titans (13-4, 6-3 CCAC), nearly outscoring their opponents on their own and finishing with 20 and 17 points, respectively.

Rachael Robards went 6-for-9 from the floor, and 5-for-8 from three-point range to collect 19 points in the win.

The Titans, now 13-4 overall and 6-3 in the CCAC, led 32-24 at the halftime break.

IU South Bend put the game away in the third quarter, holding the home team to just four points and 0-for-10 shooting. Robards would knock down four of her five three-pointers in the third to give the Titans a 58-28 lead going into the fourth quarter. Taitlyn Trenshaw’s seven points led IUSB in the fourth as the Titans earned their third win in a row.

The current three-game road swing wraps up on Wednesday as the Titans head to Chicago to face Roosevelt at 6:30 p.m.

