Il Divo Says Tour Will Go On Despite Carlos Marin’s Death, With Guest Vocalist Filling In

By Chris Willman
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multinational vocal quartet Il Divo has announced that its U.S. tour will go on as scheduled beginning Feb. 2, despite the Dec. 19 death of member Carlos Marin. Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie has been drafted to join the surviving members for the tour, which has been rechristened as a...

www.nhregister.com

