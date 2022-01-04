ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno names Springfield’s new City Solicitor

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Obhov_0dccTD6G00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former judge and city solicitor has been named to replace retiring Springfield City Solicitor Edward Pikula.

Mayor Domenic Sarno made the announcement Tuesday that John Payne has accepted the position of City Solicitor.

State Senator Eric Lesser announces run for Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts

Mayor Sarno states, “first of all, my many thanks to City Solicitor Ed Pikula for his many years of dedicated service to our city.  As the longest serving city solicitor in our city history, serving under my administration and that of my predecessor the late Mayor Charlie Ryan’s administration too; Ed has been absolutely invaluable to our city and me.  He epitomizes a true public servant.”

City Solicitor Pikula stated, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the City of Springfield and the Sarno Administration as City Solicitor.  However, I am at a point where I would like to step back and devote more time to my family.  Over the past forty years I have served under seven mayors and nine different City Solicitors.  I can confidently say that no mayor has done a better job for our residents and business community than Mayor Sarno.  I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life and will work with Mayor Sarno and the new Solicitor to assure a smooth transition.”

“I am elated and our city is very fortunate to have retired Judge and First Justice of Hampden County District Court and former City Solicitor under the Mayor Mary E. Hurley administration take the reins of our Law Department, which in effect is a nearly three quarters (¾) of a billion-dollar city budget corporate counsel,” Mayor Sarno continued.  “Between the institutional legal acumen of Judge Payne and Solicitor Pikula the city will continue to be well served with a smooth transition.

Judge Payne stated, “I want to thank Mayor Sarno for his vote of confidence and for the opportunity to serve the city that I love.  I am looking forward to working with the administration, city council and our dedicated city departments for the betterment of our residents.  I also want to thank Attorney Pikula for his service to our city and look forward to working with him during this transitionary period.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Boston planning for new testing sites as demand surges

Boston officials will push to stand up at least three new COVID-19 testing sites and explore an additional higher-capacity location that could handle both tests and vaccines, efforts meant to rein in lengthy lines vexing residents across the state.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenic Sarno
Person
Charlie Ryan
Person
Eric Lesser
WWLP

First responders rally against vaccine mandate

Less than two weeks before the deadline for City of Boston employees to receive a first COVID-19 shot, first responders took to the State House Wednesday to urge the Wu administration to find a compromise that does not include a mandate.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#State#The Sarno Administration#City Solicitors#First Justice#District Court#Our Law Department
WWLP

SJC weighs capital gains tax application case

Any Massachusetts resident who owns stock in a company based elsewhere, like Michigan-based Ford Motor Company, could get a tax bill from every state in which Ford does business if the Supreme Judicial Court upholds the commissioner of revenue's decision.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Change in law leads to massive December tax haul

December tax collections of $4.24 billion shattered last year's mark for the final month of the year and exceed estimates by more than 40 percent, but the windfall is likely temporary with state revenue officials attributing much of gains to a change in state law that allows certain businesses to avoid federal limits on state and local tax deductions.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy