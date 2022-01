Antonio Calce took the reins of Greubel Forsey one year ago, with a directive to forge a new path forward for the brand, founded in 2004 by independent watchmaking duo Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey. His goal was to redefine—or simply tweak—everything from distribution and production to marketing and price points. The result is a strategy that, in a nutshell, dictates fewer collections but twice the production, more Greubel Forsey boutiques but fewer authorized dealers, and (relatively) lower price points but no compromise on quality and finish. There will still be tourbillons, including the inclined and multiple-axis escapements that are signature...

