PENGUINS PREPPING FOR BLUES TOMORROW

PITTSBURGH — Back in the safety of an enclosed building after their foray into the great sub-zero outdoors in Minnesota on Saturday, the Blues went home seeing red. Coach Craig Berube disagreed strongly with a couple of calls, Vladimir Tarasenko got a 10-minute misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct and both Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn vehemently protested calls to the refs. None of it, of course, worked, and the Blues saw a game that they almost won despite not playing their best turn into a 5-3 loss to the Penguins at PPG Arena.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO