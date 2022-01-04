ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

PENGUINS PREPPING FOR BLUES TOMORROW

By Hometown5
 2 days ago

The Penguins yesterday activated defenseman P.O. Joseph from the covid list and assigned him to Wilkes Barre-Scranton. He had been recalled last week to the Pens’ practice squad but tested positive upon his...

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Back indoors, Blues face a red-hot Penguins team

PITTSBURGH – The Blues moved back indoors Wednesday, to a more predictable world of climate-controlled conditions and normal arena configurations. “It feels like it’s been a week already since the Winter Classic,” said defenseman Marco Scandella. “It’s my third outdoor game. They’re always special. It’s a big production. It’s pretty cool to have your family there to really enjoy the practice with the family skate. Obviously, the cold was interesting. Warmups felt a lot colder. Once you got into the game, the adrenaline was pumping. It was nice.”
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues at Pittsburgh: Penguins have been hot lately

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, PPG Paints Arena. TV, radio: TNT, WXOS (101.1 FM) About the Penguins: Pittsburgh (18-8-5) has the longest active winning streak in the NHL at eight games. Bryan Rust and Evan Rodrigues both had hat tricks in the Penguins’ most recent game, an 8-5 win over San Jose on Sunday. Like the Blues, the Pens have been getting a lot of players back from injury or COVID. Goalie Tristan Jarry and forwards Teddy Blueger and Kasperi Kapanen all came off the COVID list Tuesday and are available for the St. Louis game.
NHL
Bradenton Herald

Penguins rally past Blues 5-3 for 9th straight win

Sidney Crosby and Evan Rodrigues scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night for their ninth straight win. Bryan Rust scored twice and Brock McGinn also had a goal to help the Penguins get their...
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues can't withstand Penguins' pressure in 5-3 loss

PITTSBURGH — Back in the safety of an enclosed building after their foray into the great sub-zero outdoors in Minnesota on Saturday, the Blues went home seeing red. Coach Craig Berube disagreed strongly with a couple of calls, Vladimir Tarasenko got a 10-minute misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct and both Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn vehemently protested calls to the refs. None of it, of course, worked, and the Blues saw a game that they almost won despite not playing their best turn into a 5-3 loss to the Penguins at PPG Arena.
NHL
fox8tv.com

Penguins Update

Penguin News to report before their match off as they return to action today against the St Louis Blues, they made a trade. The Pens announced they had dealt Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for 23 year old forward Alex Nylander. Now Nylander can play...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Schenn returns for Blues against Penguins

Kapanen, Blueger back for Pittsburgh; Hischier could play for Devils on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Brayden Schenn will return to the lineup when the Blues visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday (7:30...
NHL
wagertalk.com

Pittsburgh Penguins vs St Louis Blues Picks and Odds Jan 5

Sportsmemo NHL handicapper JM Sports offers his Pittsburgh Penguins vs St Louis Blues betting preview for Wednesday, January 5. At the time of posting, the Penguins are a modest -135 home favorite on the moneyline, with the total set at 6 goals in this cross-conference clash. Stay on top of...
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Penguins preview: Nearly-healthy Blues have a tough challenge

In case you missed the constant crowing, the Blues have a healthy forward corps for the first time since God was a boy. The defense is still short Robert Bortuzzo, but aside from that, tonight’s roster is very, very good. Witness:. PROJECTED LINEUP. Forwards. Saad - O’Reilly - Perron...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins slated to start goaltender Casey DeSmith against Blues

The Penguins are expected to start goaltender Casey DeSmith in Wednesday’s home game against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan announced DeSmith’s status following an optional morning skate. This will mark the first occasion this season DeSmith has started in back-to-back contests. He...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL

