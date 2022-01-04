West Geauga’s Joey DiLalla earns four-star rating from Kohl’s kicking camp

Crop comments: No. 1 switches hands again in the Battle of SOM, as Gilmour took down University, 2-1, in overtime in the Brother James Memorial tournament to avenge a Dec. 7 Great Lakes Hockey League loss to US by the same scoreline and also in OT. The Lancers have won six of their last nine. … The Preppers have been streaky this winter and are on the wrong end of it at the moment, losing four of their last five. That noted, a big opportunity awaits this weekend with a GLHL home-and-home against St. Edward, Jan. 7 at Winterhurst and Jan. 9 at Cleveland Heights. … Benedictine continues to be the feel-good story of the winter in The News-Herald coverage area ranks, now up to 11-1-2 and on an 11-game unbeaten run after going 4-0 during a holiday tournament at Kent State. … Mentor had a busy post-Christmas stretch, going 1-3-1. The Cardinals have an intriguing slate ahead this week, Jan. 4 at Amherst, Jan. 7 hosting Rocky River and Jan. 8 at Benedictine, which will say a lot about where Mentor is at as the new calendar year commences. … Kenston logged a forfeit win over Kent Roosevelt and a win over St. Edward Green to climb back to .500 and will host Aurora on Jan. 7.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO