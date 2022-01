The Cleveland Browns head into Week 18 with nothing to play for but make sure you cherish the game as these four guys could be playing in their last. In the final week of the 2020 season, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Pittsburgh with everything on the line. They had to win the game to make the playoffs and they did just that. Then they went to Pittsburgh the next week and beat them again in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO