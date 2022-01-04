Volvo Appoints Former Dyson Boss As Its New CEO

Volvo today announced that it will be introducing “Ride Pilot,” its unsupervised autonomous driving feature in California first. The company plans to introduce the technology on its upcoming flagship electric SUV, once it has been verified as safe for use on highways. The automaker believes it will be ready to begin testing Ride Pilot in California by the middle of 2022 and has previously tested autonomous functions in Sweden.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO