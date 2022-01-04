ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo Appoints Former Dyson Boss As Its New CEO

Carscoops
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Volvo board of directors has approved the appointment of Jim Rowan as the new CEO and president of Volvo Cars. He will replace Hakan Samuelsson, whose departure is in line with the timing previously laid out by the company. “I am delighted to join Volvo Cars at such...

www.carscoops.com

