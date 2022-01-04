ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks turn mixed ahead of economic reports and earnings

Macon Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleStocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders review the latest batch of economic reports after the year-end holidays. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% as of 1:56 p.m. Eastern, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163 points, or 0.5%, to 36,748. Both indexes hit all-time...

Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Gephardt Daily

Dow falls 392 points as Fed signals more aggressive interest rate spike

Jan. 5 (UPI) — U.S. markets plummeted Wednesday after the Federal Reserve discussed plans to raise interest rates more aggressively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392 points, or 1.07%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.34% as tech stocks were among the hardest hit.
US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply lower as stocks slide after Fed minutes

Major U.S. stock benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering the steepest decline, after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting that showed officials eyeing potentially faster and earlier rate hikes amid high inflation. The Nasdaq dropped about 3.3%, the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Fed officials also discussed shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet, another form of tightening monetary policy. Losses for the interest-rate-sensitive Nasdaq Composite came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to about 1.7% Wednesday, the highest since April based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.07%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Technology, Consumer Goods and Consumer Services sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.07%, while the S&P 500 index lost 1.94%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 3.34%.
Wall St mixed ahead of Fed minutes; tech stocks falter

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Jan 5): Wall Street's main indexes were mixed on Wednesday, ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as investors swapped technology stocks for cyclicals that stand to benefit from a high interest rate environment. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading with...
US stocks mixed, Treasury yields flat ahead of Fed indicator

BOSTON (Jan 5): US stocks were flat or down and Treasury yields largely unchanged Wednesday morning, following earlier gains to start the new year and ahead of key Federal Reserve meeting minutes to be released later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.26 points or 0.04% to...
