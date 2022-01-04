ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Best Places to Get Spaghetti in the Hudson Valley

By Tigman
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Today (Jan. 4) is National Spaghetti Day according to National Day Calendar. It got us thinking about what the best spots are in the Hudson Valley to get a good spaghetti dinner. Off the top of my head, some places that I have had great spaghetti at include Encore...

101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley’s Favorite Italian Restaurant Now Up For Sale

A family with 100 years of hospitality tradition in the Hudson Valley is selling a beloved local landmark. Berardi Realty currently has an online listing for a 16,000-square foot Italian restaurant that's being offered for $2.5 million. The "investment opportunity" turns out to be one of the area's favorite places for small gatherings and celebrations.
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

6 Hudson Valley Businesses Owned by Major Celebrities

I guarantee you that a couple of these will surprise you. From Beacon to Clinton Corners and all the way to the Catskills, here are six local businesses owned by stars. Did we miss any?. With all of the television and movie filming in the Hudson Valley, our region has...
BEACON, NY
101.5 WPDH

This Hudson Valley Restaurant Served Me a Raw Burger, But Then…

I got a raw burger at a local fast-food restaurant last week, but what happened next was the real shocker. When you order a meal from any of the hundreds of drive-thrus in the Hudson Valley you usually know exactly what to expect. In my experience, the local fast-food restaurants are usually pretty consistent in quality but sometimes mistakes do happen.
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Hudson Valley Gas Station

For the second time in two weeks, a winning lottery ticket was sold in Orange County. However, this winner was a little bigger than the third-prize ticket bought at the Quick Stop Express on December 27. What is pretty unusual though is that the locations where the winning tickets were sold are only a little over eight miles apart.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Cheapest House for Sale in Poughkeepsie Even has a Pool

Real estate in the Hudson Valley is no joke. Shrinking inventory as well as rising interest in vacation homes from our wealthy city neighbors to the south has led to big price tags on some unassuming properties. It's great news if you're already a homeowner; my friend in Dutchess County was overjoyed when he found out his home recently rose over 25% in value in the past year alone. It's bad news, however, if you're still trying to buy. That's why I was so surprised to find a detached home for sale in Poughkeepsie that is not only affordable, but UNDER $100,000. It also comes with a pool.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Sub Shop Opening 4th Location, This One’s in Poughkeepsie

If you're anything like me and you love submarine sandwiches, I have amazing news for anyone in and around the Poughkeepsie area. It's official: Jersey Mike's Subs is coming to Poughkeepsie and to say I'm excited is an understatement. For the last year or so, anytime I've wanted to grab one of my favorite subs, I've had to drive all the way down to Fishkill or over to Newburgh to grab one. NOT ANYMORE!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Beat those Winter Blues with a Hudson Valley Pub Crawl

It’s January. Meh. The holidays are over, and now we have the rest of the winter to look forward to. Or for some of us, not to look forward to. Here comes the cold, the snow, the blustery days, and the cabin fever. What we really need is something fun to put on our calendars. Something to really, really look forward to. How about a cool pub crawl? That's fun.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Should the Hudson Valley Split Into Two Separate States? Some Supporters Say ‘Yes’

We've heard the same debate for a number of years about some within New York state pushing to secede from other parts of the state. In past years, those wanting change normally want to divide the state between a designated "upstate" zone, and a "downstate" Usually, "downstate' has been defined as anything in New York City and Long Island. Parts of the lower Hudson Valley in Westchester and Rockland normally, but not always, are included as part of "upstate".
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sandwich Wrapper Leads to Apprehension of Illegal New York Hunter

He would have gotten away with it if it wasn't for that foot-long sub. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation went above and beyond when they responded to reports of illegal hunting activity. After receiving a call about a possible "deer jacking" incident, a DEC officer began investigating the scene, looking for clues as to who may have illegally taken a doe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.5 WPDH

Where to Get Your Covid-19 Booster in the Hudson Valley

As 2021 is coming to a close, Covid-19 is following us right into 2022. With new variants such as the Delta and Omicron variants being discovered this year, we are far from out of the woods. It was reported this week that the United States hit nearly two million new cases of Covid-19, meaning that the daily average is up to 277,000. These numbers are the highest they have been during the pandemic. The large uptick in reported cases comes from the omicron variant sweeping across the states, leading to a high demand for testing. The government has announced that they will start mailing rapid test kits to homes in a couple of weeks. After the first batch is out, a new website will launch to order more kits.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s the Richest County in the Hudson Valley? The Answer is Surprising.

We all have our pre-conceived notions. Growing up in Ulster County, I felt like we were the shoeless hillbilly cousins going to visit our fancy relatives every time I crossed the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge into Dutchess County. I even expected them to be surprised when I showed up in a car and not on horseback. So to say I was surprised when I found out the wealth rankings of our Hudson Valley counties is an understatement.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Kinderhook Bagel Company Creates Betty White Tribute Lattes

There's no better way to say "thank you for being a friend" than with a fancy cup of coffee. One Columbia County bagel shop is brewing up quite the tribute to Betty White. Sadly, America's Sweetheart Betty White passed away at the young age of 99 back on December 31st, 2021. The comedic icon was 17 days away from turning 100. There have been thousands of tributes celebrating the life of Betty White across the globe in the last few days, some of which are right here in the Hudson Valley.
101.5 WPDH

Ulster County Music Venues Canceling Shows Due to Covid

It’s been almost two years since our worlds changed, practically overnight. I’ll never forget March 13, 2020, when our bosses called a meeting telling us that our offices would be closing and the only people allowed in the building would be the on-air staff. Everyone else would be working from home. And suddenly we were masking, almost bathing in hand sanitizers, and wiping everything down with Clorox Wipes.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Odds of Snowstorm in Hudson Valley, New York Increase

The chances of the "first significant winter storm of the 21-22 season" have increased. On Monday, Hudson Valley Weather believed there was a 30 percent chance of the Hudson Valley seeing more than six inches of snow Thursday night into Friday. They also reported there was a 30 percent chance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
