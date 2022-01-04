ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston man pleads guilty to federal drug trafficking crime

By Isaac Taylor
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The United States Department of Justice reports that a Charleston man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say that Joe Butler, 32, aided and abetted Rance McNeil in distributing methamphetamine to a confidential informant on April 8, 2021, in Charleston.

Butler pleaded guilty to the distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and up to 40 years in prison. McNeil pleaded guilty in Nov. 2021.

The report says that Butler is allegedly being sentenced on April 11, 2022, and McNeil is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2022.

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 2,928 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,718 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 2,928 COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total numbers to 342,607 cases and 5,372 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

CCSO: Ona Field Office demolition set to begin soon

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office says that the Ona Field Office is closed to the public effective today and demolition is going to start “soon” for a new structure. They say anyone in need of copies of reports, pay taxes or to obtain vehicle registration stickers should go to the […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

